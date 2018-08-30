Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia wants to ban life insurance cold calls as inquiry looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:55am CEST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian regulator said it wants to ban life insurers from outbound telephone sales that pressure customers into buying unwanted policies, giving a peek at practices to be scrutinised next month at a powerful inquiry into industry conduct.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it also wants to ban the sale of accidental death insurance entirely, saying policyholder families get a payout of just one-sixth the amount the person has paid in premiums.

The ban, suggested by ASIC in a report on Thursday, offers a preview of the kinds of issues Australia's A$46 billion ($34 billion) a year insurance industry will face when a Royal Commission inquiry into the finance sector resumes hearings on Sept. 10 with a focus on insurance.

The inquiry has so far heard allegations in the finance sector of widespread bribe-taking, charging for services never given and board-level misconduct, prompting criticism of regulators including ASIC.

"We intend to restrict outbound sales calls for life and funeral insurance. We are considering what regulatory tools we will use to implement this reform," ASIC said in the report.

It's unclear what power ASIC has to unilaterally bring in a ban. ASIC is the overall corporate regulator in the country, and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is the regulator for the finance industry, including insurance.

APRA was not immediately available for comment.

ASIC said it studied more than 540 customer phone calls from eight life insurers representing 80 percent of the market. It said it also studied the outcomes of those calls, which were made during 2010 through 2017.

A fifth of people who agreed to buy life insurance in those calls cancelled plans within weeks, a quarter of the remainder quit after a year, and almost half of those left after that cancelled their policy within three years, ASIC said.

The high cancellation rate suggested people were being pressured into buying products they did not want or need without enough information, the regulator said.

"People are being sold products they don't want, can't afford, or don't perform as they expected," said ASIC Chairman James Shipton in a statement published with the report.

"Aggressive selling practices and products that don't pay out when consumers expect undermine trust in the industry," Shipton said.

The regulator said it would keep monitoring the data and "if outcomes do not improve, we will consider what further regulatory interventions will be necessary, using the full range of our powers."

It said it was "particularly concerned" about the value of accidental death insurance, given policyholders would generate payouts of 16 cents for every dollar spent in premiums.

"Unless firms can demonstrate that accidental death insurance can provide a benefit to consumers, we expect them to stop selling this product," ASIC said. "If they do not, we will consider the need for more formal action in the future."

The Financial Services Council, an industry-funded body which writes insurers' code of conduct, said it already banned "pressure selling" and added that it was working with ASIC, consumer groups and others to update the code.

"The FSC is disappointed the report has uncovered continuing practices among some life insurers and/or distributors which have led to too many consumers buying products they later cancelled, or have not understood properly what cover they had taken out," the council said.

($1 = 1.3717 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Byron Kaye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aWARRUMBUNGLE SHIRE COUNCIL : Tender - Trucks, Dog Trailer Combination, Tri-axle Low Loader
PU
09:23aHong Kong's digital banking push pits tech newcomers against old-guard lenders
RE
09:22aChina says trade issues with U.S. can only be resolved through talks as equals
RE
09:22aKONINKLIJKE FRIESLANDCAMPINA : Basic dairy products and price competition in infant nutrition putting pressure on profit
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12aHAL HORTICULTURE AUSTRALIA : Taste Australia yields big results in foreign trade
PU
09:12aCPC : A delegation from New Mexico paid a visit to CPC for energy trading cooperation
PU
09:11aOil prices rise on decline in U.S. fuel inventories, looming Iran sanctions
RE
08:58aAsia stocks retreat; weakness in China outweighs NAFTA trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.