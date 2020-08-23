Australia wrestles with coronavirus second-wave, 17 more dead

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia recorded a further 17
new coronavirus deaths on Sunday but infections in the hard-hit
state of Victoria, the site of all the latest deaths, are
showing a downward trend, authorities said on Sunday.
Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of
Australia's COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections,
the country has largely avoided the high casualty numbers of
many nations with about 24,500 infections and 502 deaths.
Globally, nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from
COVID-19 on average, according to a Reuters tally, with the
United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state, which is
almost halfway through a six-week lockdown, had confirmed 208
new infections in the preceding 24 hours. That was higher than
the 182 new cases reported on Saturday, but was still lower than
the weekly average, he said.
"We're going to defeat this second wave," Andrews told
reporters. "And then we'll be able to begin the process of
opening up. Exactly when that is, we can't give people a
definitive date. But ... my aim is to round out the year with
something - a COVID normal."
Andrews said 11 of the 17 deaths confirmed in the 24 hours
to Sunday were linked to virus outbreaks at aged care
facilities.
In the state capital Melbourne, production of reality TV
series 'The Masked Singer' was halted after "several crew
members" tested positive for the virus, the ViacomCBS Inc-owned
free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network said in a social
media post.
Elsewhere, New South Wales, the most populous state, and the
north-eastern state of Queensland reported five new cases
combined on Sunday. Western Australia reported one new
infection, the first confirmed case since Wednesday.
As the spread of the disease slows, state and federal
governments have been discussing easing the cap on returning
Australians of 4,000 per week to help repatriate those stranded
overseas, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the prime minister's office did not return
requests for comment.
In neighbouring New Zealand, health authorities reported
three new positive cases on Sunday.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)