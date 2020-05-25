Log in
Australian Beef set to sizzle on MasterChef Australia

05/25/2020
25 May 2020

Australian Beef will play a starring role on the nation's favourite cooking show, MasterChef Australia, with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) signing a new sponsorship deal with Network 10.

Utilising the 'Australian Beef. The Greatest' platform, the campaign will see multiple activities including TV advertisements during the MasterChef timeslot, brand billboards running throughout the program and Australian Beef to feature in a challenge for contestants in late June.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 features the all new judging panel of Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, and favourite contestants back to win, with over one million viewers tuning in across Australia each night.

MLA Domestic Marketing Manager, Graeme Yardy, said at a time when home cooking is booming due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian Beef and MasterChef Australia integration was ideally timed.

'We are excited Australian Beef will be showcased on one of the most popular prime time television programs in Australia. The challenge that will see contestants use Australian Beef will reinforce and demonstrate its versatility and ease across a range of dishes,' Mr Yardy said.

'With COVID-19 having a significant impact on the foodservice sector domestically and internationally, there has been a need to shift the types of cuts traditionally seen in foodservice into retail, so demonstrating to consumers how to use those cuts at home has been a real focus of our activities.

'We are also working with the retailers to align Australian Beef promotions in-store.

'This campaign reflects MLA being nimble and adapting marketing campaigns in response to the many challenges COVID-19 has presented.

'Australian Beef is an official partner of Australia's Olympic and Paralympic teams, but with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games being postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, we have had to tap into new channels to market Australian Beef to domestic consumers.

'Our campaigns are about keeping Australian red meat on the plates of consumers and ensuring levy payers are seeing a return on their investment, and MasterChef Australia is the ideal medium to reach consumers in the current environment.'

Tune in to MasterChef Australia, Sunday to Thursday nights at 7.30pm, or catch up on all the episodes on 10play.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 07:57:10 UTC
