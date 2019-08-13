Australian Business Conditions Weakened in Juled -NAB Survey

By James Glynn

Australian business confidence rose in July from June, but business conditions weakened the NAB's survey showed on Tuesday.

The data showed that Australian business confidence rose to 4 points from 2 points over the period as business conditions weakened to 2 points from 4 points.

Alan Oster, National Australia Bank Group's chief economist, says the decline in business conditions since early 2018 has been broad-based and has continued to track at below average levels in recent months. It points to a significant loss in momentum.

Confidence ticked up following the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rates cut, and while there were some positive signs with a post-election lift in confidence, the bounce now looks to have been short lived, Mr. Oster says.

Forward-looking indicators remain weak.

