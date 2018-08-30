Australian Business Investment Down in 2Q

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian firms lowered investment spending in the second quarter despite a solid economic backdrop, firm commodity prices and a lower Australian dollar.

New business investment fell by 2.5% in the three months through June, from the the first three months of the year. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise on quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Companies also expected to invest A$102 billion in 2018-19, down 1.1% on a year earlier.

Spending on equipment, plants and machinery fell by 0.9% from the first quarter.

Still, there are clouds brewing over the outlook for business confidence, with recent political upheavals in Canberra increasing uncertainty.

Last week saw the ouster of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister after a party room split, with former Treasurer Scott Morrison emerging as the country's new leader.

The infighting has seen the opposition labor Party surge in popularity. An election is due by May 2019.

The global outlook is also unsure with concerns building around emerging markets, trade tensions building between the world's economic powers, and China's economy slowing.

