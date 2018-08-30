Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Business Investment Down in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:49am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian firms lowered investment spending in the second quarter despite a solid economic backdrop, firm commodity prices and a lower Australian dollar.

New business investment fell by 2.5% in the three months through June, from the the first three months of the year. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise on quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Companies also expected to invest A$102 billion in 2018-19, down 1.1% on a year earlier.

Spending on equipment, plants and machinery fell by 0.9% from the first quarter.

Still, there are clouds brewing over the outlook for business confidence, with recent political upheavals in Canberra increasing uncertainty.

Last week saw the ouster of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister after a party room split, with former Treasurer Scott Morrison emerging as the country's new leader.

The infighting has seen the opposition labor Party surge in popularity. An election is due by May 2019.

The global outlook is also unsure with concerns building around emerging markets, trade tensions building between the world's economic powers, and China's economy slowing.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New trade deals to promote dairy, food product exports from UK
PU
04:17aFSA FARM SERVICE AGENCY : USDA Designates Love County, Oklahoma, a Primary Natural Disaster Area
PU
04:02aTRUMP ALLOWS TARGETED RELIEF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM QUOTAS : Commerce Department
RE
03:51aSterling jumps on EU official's Brexit views; dollar near 4-week low
RE
03:51aAustralian Home-Building Approvals Fall in July
DJ
03:49aSterling jumps on EU official's Brexit views; dollar near four-week low
RE
03:49aAustralian Business Investment Down in 2Q
DJ
03:42aOil prices edge up on decline in U.S. fuel inventories, looming Iran sanctions
RE
03:37aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals fall in July (Media Release)
PU
03:21aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Proclamation Adjusting Imports of Aluminum into the United States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
3Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
4JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) L : Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.