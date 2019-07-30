Log in
News : Commodities
Australian CPI Boosted by Rising Fuel Costs in 2Q

07/30/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in the second quarter following a big jump in fuel prices, but further interest rate cuts look likely as inflation stays well below target.

The consumer prices index rose by 0.6% in the second quarter and was up 1.6% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected the CPI to rise 0.5% in the quarter and 1.5% from a year earlier.

One-off gains in gasoline prices, which rose by 10.2% in the quarter, and travel costs boosted the inflation rate.

Trimmed mean inflation, which is favored by the Reserve Bank of Australia, rose by 0.4% in the quarter and 1.6% on year.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said last week that it is reasonable to expect an extended period of low interest rates. "On current projections, it will be some time before inflation is comfortably back within the 2-3% target range."

"It is highly unlikely that we will be contemplating higher interest rates until we are confident that inflation will return to around the midpoint of the target range," he added.

Mr. Lowe's comments were taken by financial markets as a form of explicit forward guidance aimed at lowering bond yields and pushing the Australian dollar lower.

Australia's economy is growing at its slowest pace in a decade as consumer spending has slackened in response to weak wages growth, falling house prices and an uncertain global outlook. The RBA cut interest rates in June and July, with markets betting at least once more cut is likely before the end of the year.

The inflation data are not expected to see the RBA board rush to cut interest rates at its next meeting in early August, with policy makers taking time to assess the impact of recent easing and income tax cuts delivered at the start of July.

Lower borrowing costs are already adding to momentum in the housing markets with auction activity back at its best levels since in years, while a sharp fall in house prices appears to have bottomed out. That is expected to lift consumer confidence and bolster spending.

Still, stimulus announced since midyear is unlikely to be enough to propel economic growth at a faster rate, economists said.

All attention is now on the job market, where employment growth has been robust, but a rise in the number of people wanting a job has meant the jobless rate has nudged higher. If the unemployment rate continues to rise, further interest rates cuts look assured.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

