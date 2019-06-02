Australian Cohesity Partner Parallo Scoops Computer Reseller News Impact Award

Cohesity
today announced that its Australian partner, Parallo,
has won a 2019 Computer Reseller News (CRN) Impact Award for the
successful deployment of hyperconverged backup and storage
infrastructure at Australian Catholic University (ACU).
The CRN Impact Awards celebrate supplier-led Australian IT
projects and technology innovators that make a difference for customer
organisations. Parallo received the Modernising Infrastructure category
award in recognition of its work in taking the ACU’s IT infrastructure
to a modern platform supporting its goals for innovation, cost savings,
efficiencies, and growth.
The ACU was facing performance and capacity issues with its legacy
backup and file services products. Further, the legacy infrastructure
products were ageing, complex, and unsuited to next-generation
architectures, including cloud. The infrastructure transformation
project undertaken by Parallo aimed to reduce complexity, risk, and cost
while remediating all legacy backup and file services offerings. Parallo
deployed a next-generation platform from Cohesity that simplified the
environment, enabled a cloud and disaster recovery strategy, and reduced
total cost of ownership.
Cohesity’s hyperconverged architecture helps organizations solve mass
data fragmentation by consolidating all secondary workloads,
including backups, archival, test-dev, file services, and object stores
on a single web-scale platform that spans on-premises and cloud
environments, managed via a simple, policy-driven user interface.
Parallo architected and enabled migration of all backup and file
services functions from five legacy management interfaces to the
Cohesity DataPlatform,
dramatically reducing complexity, risk, and cost, while enabling ACU to
give life to its cloud strategy.
The saving was so dramatic that the new Cohesity solution total cost of
ownership was less than the maintenance renewal cost of the five
incumbent solutions. Further, Cohesity’s global deduplication technology
removed redundancies and duplicates from data sets, putting in place an
effective copy data management strategy. The lack of proprietary
hardware associated with legacy systems changed the economics of the
architecture significantly.
Cohesity has also enabled ACU to save on data centre footprint costs, as
well as costs associated with power consumption, storage, licensing, and
management. In addition, it improved ACU’s Recovery Time Objective
(RTO), since all backups are readily available on disks and not tapes,
while it can also offload snapshots from its primary storage onto
Cohesity, which freed up nearly 20 per cent of capacity, postponing the
need to invest in more capacity for primary storage.
“We have achieved a host of benefits by modernizing our infrastructure,”
said Niranjan Prabhu, chief information officer, Australian Catholic
University. “We were able to remove risks from aged and numerous
platforms as well as lower our overall costs and reduce complexity. We
have also enhanced the user experience both operationally and with
stakeholders utilizing file services and recover capabilities. With
these changes, we now have deployed a modern and flexible platform
that's empowering the organization to manage our data in a much more
effective manner, regardless of the location.”
“This award is recognition of Parallo’s tremendous skills and experience
in providing a solution which would result in an immediate return on
investment and positively impact stakeholders across ACU’s applications,
infrastructure, architecture, and end user compute teams,” said Theo
Hourmouzis, ANZ managing director, Cohesity.
“Successful transformation at ACU required both intimate knowledge of
the environment and a strong understanding of how disruptive new
technologies like Cohesity could enable differentiated outcomes,”
Hourmouzis added. “Parallo, with its broad expertise ranging from
private cloud and data protection to managed services and Azure
services, was key to the successful delivery and implementation of the
project. We’re thrilled to work with Parallo as a next-generation
systems integrator which is well placed to make its clients achieve
success in a hybrid cloud world.”
“I’m proud of what we’ve delivered and excited about the additional
value ACU will receive from the platform over time,” said Shaun Webber,
co-founder and regional director, Parallo. “Cohesity’s future roadmap at
ACU includes backup of Microsoft Office365 and Microsoft OneDrive
enabling ACU to confidently proceed with its cloud journey.”
