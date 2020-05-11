Log in
Australian Companies Remained Deeply Pessimistic in April, NAB Survey Shows

05/11/2020 | 09:46pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian firms remained deeply pessimistic in April in the face of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a survey by the National Australia Bank.

NAB's business conditions index stood at a net balance of minus 34 in April, compared with minus 22 in March. Still, the bank's confidence index improved to a net balance of minus 46 in April, compared with minus 65 in March.

Overall business conditions are now deeply negative in all industries outside of mining, NAB said. Business confidence improved in April, but remains well below the trough of the country's last recession in the early 1990s.

The improvement in confidence was broad-based but, like conditions, remains negative across all industries and states, NAB said.

Capacity utilization fell further with the sheer magnitude of the decline over the past two months reflecting a very sharp downturn in activity for a significant portion of the economy.

"Confidence saw a rebound in April...but this provides little comfort given it remains around twice as weak as the 1990s recession," said Alan Oster, NAB's group chief economist.

NAB's employment index fell 15 points to minus 35 index points in April, which is consistent with a significant shedding of employees by respondents. The survey suggests that the unemployment rate will rise substantially in April," Mr. Oster said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

