Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : Airport monitoring report 2018-19

02/23/2020 | 07:04pm EST
  • Published:
    24 February 2020

This report presents the results of the ACCC's price, financial reporting and quality of service monitoring for aeronautical services and car parking for the following airports for the 2018-19 financial year:

  • Brisbane
  • Melbourne (Tullamarine)
  • Perth
  • Sydney (Kingsford Smith).

The report has been prepared based on information supplied by the airports under the provisions of Parts 7 and 8 of the Airports Act 1996 and directions dated 12 June 2012 made under s. 95ZF of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010.

Appendices

Supplementary Spreadsheet A - Regulatory accounts( XLSX 57.37 KB )

Supplementary Spreadsheet B - Indicators and statistics used( XLSX 72.46 KB )

Supplementary Spreadsheet C - Airport car parking statistics( XLSX 39.88 KB )

Infographics

Airport Monitoring Report 2018-19 - Infographics( PDF 580.25 KB )

Fact sheet

How to get better rates when parking at the airport( PDF 533.28 KB )

Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:03:01 UTC
