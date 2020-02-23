Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : Airport monitoring report 2018-19

This report presents the results of the ACCC's price, financial reporting and quality of service monitoring for aeronautical services and car parking for the following airports for the 2018-19 financial year:

Brisbane

Melbourne (Tullamarine)

Perth

Sydney (Kingsford Smith).

The report has been prepared based on information supplied by the airports under the provisions of Parts 7 and 8 of the Airports Act 1996 and directions dated 12 June 2012 made under s. 95ZF of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010.

Supplementary Spreadsheet A - Regulatory accounts( XLSX 57.37 KB )

Supplementary Spreadsheet B - Indicators and statistics used( XLSX 72.46 KB )

Supplementary Spreadsheet C - Airport car parking statistics( XLSX 39.88 KB )

Airport Monitoring Report 2018-19 - Infographics( PDF 580.25 KB )

How to get better rates when parking at the airport( PDF 533.28 KB )