Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : NBN Co misled Canberra consumers about needing to move to the NBN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 01:46am EDT
2 June 2020

NBN Co has admitted in a court-enforceable undertaking to the ACCC that it misled Canberra consumers who lived in areas where the NBN was operating into thinking that their telephone and internet services supplied over the TransACT Network would be disconnected if they did not move to the NBN.

Between January and 11 July 2019, NBN Co sent multiple letters to consumers and businesses across Canberra stating that they needed to move to the NBN or they would face the prospect of losing services. This advice was incorrect for more than 20,000 premises connected to the TransACT VDSL2 Network.

As part of the undertaking, NBN Co has committed to reimburse the early termination costs paid by consumers and businesses that moved to NBN Co before 10 July 2019, and then chose to return to the TransACT Network.

NBN Co has also undertaken to publish corrective notices in the Canberra Times, through a paid Facebook advertisement and on the NBN Co website, as well as to make a contribution towards the costs incurred by TransACT in seeking to correct the misleading communications.

'It is unacceptable for NBN Co to tell consumers on other broadband networks such as the TransACT Network that moving to the NBN is their only option, when that is just not correct,' ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

'Moving to the NBN is an important decision and it can be confusing. Consumers should be able to trust that NBN Co is providing them with accurate information.'

'The ACCC will not hesitate to seek high penalties in court against NBN, and other telcos, if we see this type of conduct again.'

NBN Co has also committed to establish safeguards against repeating this conduct. This includes appropriately tailoring its disconnection communications in the footprint of competing networks that supply more than 1,000 services and keeping a voluntary register on its website of competing networks that will continue to operate alongside the NBN.

The ACCC encourages operators of competing networks to engage with NBN Co so that these safeguards will be as effective as possible.

A copy of the undertaking is available at: NBN Co Limited

Background

The NBN is a wholesale-only broadband access network, being built and owned by NBN Co Limited.

Most consumers and businesses within the NBN fixed-line footprint will need to switch over to the NBN or lose their fixed-line broadband and voice services, generally within 18 months of the NBN first becoming available in their area. However, the TransACT VDSL2 Network in the ACT will compete with NBN Co and so customers on that network do not need to switch over.

Government has tasked NBN Co with educating the community so that the particular households and businesses that are required to switch over understand what they need to do and by when, and the consequences if they don't act within the switch over period. NBN Co made the misleading communications as part of this program.

Further information for consumers on switching over to the NBN can be found on the ACCC's website at Moving to the NBN for consumers.

Release number:
109/20
ACCC Infocentre:

Use this form to make a general enquiry.

Media enquiries:
Media team - 1300 138 917

Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 05:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14aFrench economy to contract by 11% in 2020 - finance minister
RE
02:12aUK house prices fall by most since 2009 as COVID hits - Nationwide
RE
02:06aMEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube tables Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs's Budget Vote before KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, 2 Jun
PU
02:06aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Thulas Nxesi on UIF Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown payments
PU
02:04aGulf countries to experience worst economic crisis in history - IIF
RE
02:01aJapan's cash balance hits new high as central bank pumps money to combat pandemic
RE
01:57aTaiwan says planned stimulus coupons could boost consumer spending by $3 billion
RE
01:55aAustralia central bank pins hope on quicker economic recovery after pandemic shutdown
RE
01:46aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : NBN Co misled Canberra consumers about needing to move to the NBN
PU
01:36aIssue of Rs. 65,000 million Treasury Bonds
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Fraud and..
5Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group