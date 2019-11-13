Log in
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : Ordinary letters rate increase not opposed

11/13/2019 | 07:20pm EST
14 November 2019

The ACCC has decided not to object to Australia Post's draft proposal to increase the prices of ordinary letter services delivered to its regular timetable, including the basic postage rate (BPR) from $1.00 to $1.10.

Australia Post is not proposing to increase the price of priority labels (50 cents), concession stamps (60 cents) or stamps for seasonal greeting cards (65 cents), such as Christmas cards.

'We are satisfied that the proposed price increases are unlikely to result in Australia Post recovering more than its cost of providing monopoly letter services, given the forecast decline in letter volumes,' ACCC Commissioner Cristina Cifuentes said.

In reaching its view, the ACCC also considered Australia Post's progress on achieving efficiency improvements before increasing its letter prices.

'Although Australia Post has exceeded the efficiency targets it set for its monopoly letter services in 2015, it has not yet attained the efficiency levels of comparable overseas postal operators, but is on a path to bridging the gap,' Ms Cifuentes said.

'The ACCC will continue to monitor Australia Post's progress in this area in considering any future proposal for price increases.'

The ACCC will release a final decision after it receives a formal price notification from Australia Post. This is expected to occur in December 2019.

Australia Post must also notify the Minister for Communications of the proposed price increases and must not increase prices if the Minister disapproves within 30 days of receiving notification from Australia Post.

Australia Post currently intends to implement the increases in January 2020.

The ACCC's view on Australia Post's draft proposal is available at: Australia Post - letter pricing 2019.

Background:

Under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 the ACCC is responsible for assessing proposed price increases by Australia Post for its ordinary letter services delivered to its regular timetable.

Release number:
212/19
ACCC Infocentre:

Use this form to make a general enquiry.

Media enquiries:
Media team - 1300 138 917
Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 00:19:02 UTC
