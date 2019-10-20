Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : Over a million recalled products still in circulation in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:51pm EDT
21 October 2019

Australians could be at risk of injuries or even death from 6.6 million individual products currently under voluntary recall, with about half of these still likely to be found in people's homes, new figures show.

Figures show that each year the ACCC is notified of about 650 consumer product recalls, but only about half of affected products are returned to sellers, leaving one in four Australian households exposed to potential hazards.

The ACCC is recommending that the government strengthen the Australian Consumer Law by requiring businesses to comply with a 'new safety duty', which would mean businesses must take 'reasonable steps' to ensure the products they sell are not unsafe.

'In Australia, two people die and 145 people are injured every day by unsafe consumer products,' ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

'Many people would be surprised to learn there is currently no law that requires businesses to not sell unsafe products.'

'We believe prevention is better than cure, and that legally requiring businesses to take steps to ensure the safety of their products before they enter the market is needed to protect Australian consumers.'

The ACCC is part of a global OECD campaign on product recalls that kicks off today to raise awareness of the importance of making sure recalled products are removed from homes.

Australian consumers are encouraged to sign up to the Product Safety Australia website to receive product recall alerts and to register their products with manufacturers, where possible, to ensure they receive information straight away if a product is recalled.

'Toys and products for babies and children accounted for almost one in three safety recalls monitored by the ACCC. It is really important that people sign up to ACCC product safety alerts and register products with manufacturers, so they stay informed about recalls and can act to remove unsafe products from their homes,' Ms Court said.

'We also have the biggest recall in Australian history underway: potentially deadly Takata airbags can still found in about half a million cars. It is vital that consumers don't ignore recall information if they receive a letter, email or text from a manufacturer.'

Follow the hashtag #ReactToRecalls and find more information at: https://www.productsafety.gov.au/news/product-recalls-2019-international-campaign

Background

  • The ACCC and the European Commission (EC) are co-leading a product safety OECD campaign running from 21 to 25 October, with about 20 other countries taking part.
  • In 2018 over 3,700 recall notifications were submitted by almost 40 jurisdictions on the OECD GlobalRecalls portal.
  • Estimates show there are around 780 deaths and 52,000 injuries per year from unsafe consumer products in Australia. This amounts to a cost of at least $5 billion to the economy, including medical costs, lost wages and lost productivity.
  • Tips for consumers and business are available online.
Release number:
195/19
ACCC Infocentre:

Use this form to make a general enquiry.

Media enquiries:
Media team - 1300 138 917
Tags
Audience

Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Over a million recalled products still in circulation in Australia
PU
05:25pBoeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's messages on 737 MAX software
RE
05:21pU.S. business investment downturn could pressure slowing economy
RE
05:19pDENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's messages on 737 MAX software
RE
05:15pU.S. business investment downturn could pressure slowing economy
RE
04:05pBrexit stumble slightly dents pound's euphoria as trading resumes
RE
04:00pFacebook open to currency-pegged stablecoins for Libra project
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Existing-Home Sales and Durable Goods, Eurozone Flash PMIs
DJ
02:36pGULFSTREAM AEROSPACE : Offers carbon offsets to operators
PU
02:36pGULFSTREAM AEROSPACE : Makes first carbon-neutral flights
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING
33P LEARNING LIMITED : 3P LEARNING : Is It Impossible To Personalise Learning In Large Classes?
4NEWS CORPORATION : NEWS : Australian newspapers campaign against government secrecy
5DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY : GAINING ALTITUDE: How to deliver higher value to airline customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group