Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : Scammers targeting superannuation in COVID-19 crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
6 April 2020

Scammers are now trying to exploit Australians financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with new superannuation scams being reported to Scamwatch in recent weeks.

Scammers are already trying to take advantage of the Government's recent announcement that people suffering financial hardship can have partial access to their superannuation from mid-April.

'Scammers are cold-calling people claiming to be from organisations that can help you get early access to your super,' ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

'For most people, outside of their home, superannuation is their greatest asset and you can't be too careful about protecting it.'

'The Australian Taxation Office is coordinating the early release of super through myGov and there is no need to involve a third party or pay a fee to get access under this scheme.'

'Never follow a hyperlink to reach the myGov website. Instead, you should always type the full name of the website into your browser yourself,' Ms Rickard said.

Since the Government's announcement in March, there have been 87 reports of these scams, but no reported losses.

In most cases the scammers are seeking to obtain personal information, including information that will help them fraudulently access the victim's superannuation funds.

'While older people are more commonly affected by superannuation scams, the new early-access scheme means a range of age groups are now experiencing these scams,' Ms Rickard said.

'We also have reports of scammers offering to check if a person's super account is eligible for various benefits or claiming the new scheme will lock people out of their accounts.'

In 2019, Australians lost over $6 million to superannuation scams with people aged 45-54 losing the most amount of money.

'Never give any information about your superannuation to someone who has contacted you. Don't let them try to pressure you to make a decision immediately, take your time and consider who you might be dealing with.'

'Be wary of callers who claim to be from a government authority asking about your super. Hang up and call the organisation directly by doing an independent search for their contact details,' Ms Rickard said.

If you have provided information about your superannuation to a scammer, immediately contact your superannuation institution. If you have provided personal or banking details, you should also contact your financial institution.

You can also contact IDCARE, a free Government-supported service which will work with you to develop a specific response plan to your situation and support you through the process.

More information on coronavirus scams is available on the Scamwatch website, including how to make a report and where to get help.

You can also follow @scamwatch_gov on Twitter and subscribe to Scamwatch radar alerts.

Background:

Any suspicious behaviour relating to superannuation can be reported to ASIC through its online complaint form.

For more information on superannuation scams visit the ASIC's MoneySmart website.

Release number:
66/20
ACCC Infocentre:

Use this form to make a general enquiry.

Media enquiries:
Media team - 1300 138 917
Tags
Audience
Topics

Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 23:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00pPound down after coronavirus-stricken Johnson taken to hospital for tests
RE
08:45pOil skids on oversupply fears, stocks jump on virus slowdown
RE
08:41pOil skids on oversupply fears, stocks jump on virus slowdown
RE
08:14pWall St. looks for light at end of tunnel, sees risk stocks will re-test lows
RE
07:56pTelecommunication priorities during the COVID-19 crisis
PU
07:56pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Our priorities in the telecommunications sector during this crisis
PU
07:46pOil prices slide 7% after producers' meeting is postponed
RE
07:36p06/04/2020 &NDASH; CYL : New gold zone discovery at Tandarra Gold Project
PU
07:26pEEAA EXHIBITION AND EVENT ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRAL : ENEWS – EEAA news including important COVID-19 Go...
PU
07:16pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Scammers targeting superannuation in COVID-19 crisis
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
2The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3SILVER : EXCLUSIVE: Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : to ditch targets and suspend dividend due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group