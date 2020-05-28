Log in
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : Superannuation early-access scams fact sheet

05/28/2020 | 01:23am EDT
  • Published:
    28 May 2020

Many Australians are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On 22 March, the Australian Government announced eligible individuals would be allowed early access to their superannuation. This fact sheet explains how scammers are taking advantage of the government's early-release measures in a variety of phishing scams designed to steal your superannuation.

Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 05:22:08 UTC
