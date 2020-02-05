Log in
Australian December Retail Sales Slump Due to Wildfires

02/05/2020 | 08:16pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian retail sales weakened sharply in December on the back of a soft Christmas sales period and disruption caused by severe wildfires in many parts of the country.

Retail sales in December fell a seasonally 0.5%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. That was bigger than a 0.2% fall expected by economists.

Still, sales in the fourth quarter rose by 0.5% from the third quarter, helping to ease concerns about the state of the consumer.

Weak consumer spending continues to frustrate the Reserve Bank of Australia which cut interest rates three times in 2019 to lift the economy.

The RBA left its cash rate target on hold at a record low 0.75% at a policy meeting Tuesday, while sounding more optimistic on the outlook..

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said Wednesday that while he was hopeful that he won't have to cut interest rate further, there was scope for further reductions, if consumers remained reluctant to spend.

Food retailing fell 0.3% in December, while household goods retailing fell 0.3%, the data showed.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

