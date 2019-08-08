Log in
Australian Economy at 'Gentle Turning Point,' But Further Cuts Possible -RBA

08/08/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's economy has reached a "gentle turning point" after interest rates were cut in June and July, but further interest rate cuts are possible if the recovery falters, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Friday.

"There are signs the economy may have reached a gentle turning point. Consistent with this, we are expecting the quarterly GDP growth outcomes to strengthen gradually after a run of disappointing numbers," Mr. Lowe told parliament Friday.

However, the central bank said it stands ready to cut rates further if necessary.

"The board is prepared to ease monetary policy further if there is additional accumulation of evidence that this is needed to achieve our goals of full employment and inflation consistent with the target. Time will tell," he said.

The remarks suggest the bank will wait a while longer before moving to push official interest rates further from the current record low of 1.0%.

A trigger for further cuts could come in early September as data due around then is expected to confirm the economy grew by between 10% and 1.5% on-year in the second quarter. Anything below that would see bets on a rate cut before the end of the year rise.

Mr. Lowe renewed a call for government to support the RBA in lifting the economy, saying more infrastructure spending and productivity reforms topping the list of actions.

"Monetary policy is not the country's only option. Monetary policy certainly can help, and it is helping, but there are certain downsides from relying too much on monetary policy," he said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

