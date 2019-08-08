Australian Economy at 'Gentle Turning Point,' But Further Cuts Possible -RBA -- Update

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's economy has reached a "gentle turning point" after interest rates were cut in June and July, but further reductions are possible should the recovery falter, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Friday as he reiterated calls for increased government spending.

"There are signs the economy may have reached a gentle turning point. Consistent with this, we are expecting the quarterly GDP growth outcomes to strengthen gradually after a run of disappointing numbers," Mr. Lowe told parliament Friday.

However, the central bank said it stands ready to cut rates further if necessary, warning that sluggish wage increases are posing a major risk to growth as inflation remains below the bank's target, unemployment remains sticky and the U.S.-China trade war rumbles on.

"The board is prepared to ease monetary policy further if there is additional accumulation of evidence that this is needed to achieve our goals of full employment and inflation consistent with the target. Time will tell," he said.

The remarks suggest the RBA will wait a while longer before moving to push official interest rates down further from the current record low of 1.0% but that lower rates "will remain on the table."

A trigger for further cuts could come in early September as data due around then is expected to confirm the economy grew by between 1.0% and 1.5% on-year in the second quarter. Anything below that would see bets on a rate cut before the end of the year rise.

Mr. Lowe renewed a call for the government to support the RBA in lifting the economy, saying more infrastructure spending and productivity reforms are the priority.

"Monetary policy is not the country's only option. Monetary policy certainly can help, and it is helping, but there are certain downsides from relying too much on monetary policy," he said.

While the government is determined to present a surplus budget next year, Mr. Lowe urged authorities to accelerate a A$200 billion infrastructure pipeline, saying that "spending on infrastructure not only adds to demand in the economy but, done properly, it can boost the economy's productivity."

Mr. Lowe told parliament that an extended period of unusually slow growth in household incomes has been weighing on spending, prompting the bank to cut growth forecasts for this year to 2.5% from 2.75%.

The RBA also called on state and federal governments to rethink a 2% cap on public-sector wages, warning that sluggish wage growth is posing a major risk to growth.

"Caps on wages growth in public sectors right across the country are another factor contributing to the subdued wage outcomes," the governor said.

Australia's public sector is currently playing a big role in combating unemployment, which the RBA is aiming to lower to around 4.5% from 5.2% to help stoke inflation and combat flat wages.

Over the past 12 months, eight out of 10 new jobs in Australia have been in the public sector, with some economists believing the economy outside of the government sector is stagnant.

