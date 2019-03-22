Log in
Australian Government : Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Australia to the OECD

03/22/2019 | 12:00am EDT

Joint media release

  • The Hon Josh Frydenberg MP, Treasurer
  • Senator the Hon Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs

22 March 2019

Today we announce the appointment of Dr Alexander Robson as Australia's next Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

Dr Robson has a broad array of experience in academia and the public and private sectors, most recently as the Managing Director at FTI Consulting.

Prior to this he held a range of senior positions, including as Director of the Economic Policy Analysis Program at Griffith University; Director at Deloitte Access Economics; Lecturer in Economics at the Australian National University and as Senior Economic Adviser and Chief Economist in the Prime Minister's Office.
The OECD is a valuable platform for sharing experiences across a wide range of countries and informs Australian thinking on economic and social policy issues.

Australia benefits from participation in the OECD's work in areas such as agriculture, overseas development assistance, energy, employment, education, digital economy, environment and health.

The OECD's work has a broad reach, including through strong engagement with Southeast Asia. It also contributes to the work of international forums such as the G20, APEC and ASEAN.

Dr Robson holds a Master of Arts and PhD in Economics from the University of California, USA, and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from James Cook University.

We thank former Ambassador Brian Pontifex for his significant contribution to advancing Australia's interests in the OECD since 2015.
  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500
  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 03:59:05 UTC
