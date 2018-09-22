Australian Government : Ambassador to Brazil

Media release 22 September 2018

Today I announce the appointment of Mr Timothy Kane as Australia's next Ambassador to Brazil.

Brazil is one of Australia's major investment partners in Latin America, with direct investment in Brazil worth nearly $4.9 billion last year and two-way trade valued at approximately $3.4 billion. It is also our biggest source of international students outside of Asia and a significant tourist market with more than 50,000 Brazilian visitors to Australia each year.

Mr Kane is a senior career officer with DFAT and was most recently Chargé d'Affaires, Australian Embassy, Madrid. He has previously served overseas as Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, Santiago de Chile; Counsellor, Australian Embassy, Washington; First Secretary, Australian Embassy, Mexico City; and Second Secretary, Australian Embassy, Santiago de Chile. In Canberra, Mr Kane has served as Director, Staffing Operations Section, DFAT; Director, Canada and Latin America Section, DFAT; and Senior Advisor, International Division, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Mr Kane is a graduate of Deakin University, the Australian National University and the University of Melbourne.

I thank outgoing Ambassador Mr John Richardson for his contributions to advancing Australia's interests in Brazil since 2016.