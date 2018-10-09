Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Ambassador to Lebanon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 01:38am CEST

Media release

9 October 2018

Today I announce the appointment of Ms Rebekah Grindlay as Australia's next Ambassador to Lebanon.

Australia and Lebanon share longstanding and warm relations underpinned by strong community and cultural links. Australians of Lebanese descent make a valuable contribution to modern Australia.

The Australian Government is a strong advocate of Lebanon's sovereignty. In 2016, we announced a three-year $220 million package for humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Syria conflict to provide shelter, food, water and sanitation, health and medical services. This includes $76 million to help refugees and host communities in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon.

Lebanon's economic development provides opportunities for growth in trade and commercial ties. Its prospective oil and gas industry and growing demand for education, infrastructure development and financial services present opportunities for Australian companies.

Ms Grindlay is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently Director, Iraq and Syria Taskforce. She has previously served overseas as Deputy Head of Mission, Australian High Commission, Islamabad and Second Secretary, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York. She also worked for the United States Congress as Energy and Security Adviser.

In Canberra she has served as Acting Assistant Secretary, Middle East Branch, DFAT; Head, International Energy Taskforce, DFAT; Director, Resources and Energy Section, DFAT; and Director, United Nations Security Council Taskforce, DFAT.

Ms Grindlay holds a Master of Public Policy from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Sydney University.

I thank outgoing Ambassador Glenn Miles for his contributions to advancing Australia's interests in Lebanon since 2015.

  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500
  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 23:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aPakistan Requests IMF Bailout Talks -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:28aBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : September suffers from summer hangover
PU
02:18aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : These are the champions - of the arts!
PU
01:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign investment on upswing despite headwinds
PU
01:42aIreland to boost budget package amid warning from watchdog
RE
01:38aCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Budget to set tone for post-Brexit economy
PU
01:38aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Ambassador to Lebanon
PU
01:25aBritain's oil watchdog sees North Sea costs, spending rise in 2018
RE
01:16aUK's summer spending spree cools in September - surveys
RE
01:15aGoogle drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
2IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravta..
3FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present New Data From Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2018 Congres..
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 13 Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.