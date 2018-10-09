Australian Government : Ambassador to Lebanon

Media release 9 October 2018

Today I announce the appointment of Ms Rebekah Grindlay as Australia's next Ambassador to Lebanon.

Australia and Lebanon share longstanding and warm relations underpinned by strong community and cultural links. Australians of Lebanese descent make a valuable contribution to modern Australia.

The Australian Government is a strong advocate of Lebanon's sovereignty. In 2016, we announced a three-year $220 million package for humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Syria conflict to provide shelter, food, water and sanitation, health and medical services. This includes $76 million to help refugees and host communities in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon.

Lebanon's economic development provides opportunities for growth in trade and commercial ties. Its prospective oil and gas industry and growing demand for education, infrastructure development and financial services present opportunities for Australian companies.

Ms Grindlay is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently Director, Iraq and Syria Taskforce. She has previously served overseas as Deputy Head of Mission, Australian High Commission, Islamabad and Second Secretary, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York. She also worked for the United States Congress as Energy and Security Adviser.

In Canberra she has served as Acting Assistant Secretary, Middle East Branch, DFAT; Head, International Energy Taskforce, DFAT; Director, Resources and Energy Section, DFAT; and Director, United Nations Security Council Taskforce, DFAT.

Ms Grindlay holds a Master of Public Policy from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Sydney University.

I thank outgoing Ambassador Glenn Miles for his contributions to advancing Australia's interests in Lebanon since 2015.