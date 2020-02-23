Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Australia's National Greenhouse Gas inventory September 2019 quarterly update released

02/23/2020 | 07:24pm EST

Home > Taylor > Media Releases > Australia's National Greenhouse Gas inventory September 2019 quarterly update released

24 February 2020

Today the Morrison Government released the September 2019 Quarterly Update of Australia's National Greenhouse Gas Inventory.

In the year to September 2019, emissions fell 0.3 per cent or 1.4 Mt CO2-e to 530.8 Mt CO2-e.

Australia's emissions are 13 per cent below emissions in 2005 (the baseline year for the Paris Agreement).

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said that while the Australian economy is steadily decarbonising, growth in Australia's exports is putting upward pressure on emissions.

'Our LNG exports are reducing global emissions by displacing more emissions-intensive fuels overseas,' Minister Taylor said.

Emissions related to LNG production, a key export sector, increased by 16.9 per cent or 6.3 Mt CO2-e in the year to September 2019. Australia's LNG exports are estimated to be worth $50.4 billion in the year to September 2019.

'The value of our exports has increased by $83 billion since September 2013, reflecting the Coalition Government's good economic management,' Minister Taylor said.

Emissions generated by exports have increased 54 per cent on 2005 levels and are now 39.1 per cent of Australia's total emissions.

Despite this upward pressure, emissions per capita and the emissions intensity of the economy continue to fall and are at their lowest levels in nearly three decades.

In the year to September 2019, emissions per capita have fallen 40.4 per cent compared to 1990, while the emissions intensity of the economy has fallen 62.7 per cent.

Emissions from electricity generation fell for a third year in a row, down 2.0 per cent or 3.6 Mt CO2-e. During the December Quarter 2019, emissions in the National Electricity Market fell to their lowest level since records began in 2001.

The report also highlights the ongoing impact of the drought and Queensland floods on emissions produced in the agriculture sector.

During the September Quarter 2019, emissions were unchanged relative to the previous quarter, on a seasonally adjusted and weather normalised basis as well as in trend terms.

The Government is taking real and meaningful action to reduce emissions and welcomes these developments as we deliver our $3.5 billion Climate Solutions Package, which maps out to the last tonne how we will meet our 2030 Paris target.

Our commitment is achievable, balanced and responsible, and is part of coordinated global action to deliver a healthy environment for future generations while keeping our economy strong.

The Quarterly Update of Australia's National Greenhouse Gas Inventory: September 2019 can be found here.

Media contact: Minister Taylor's office: 02 6277 7120

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:23:02 UTC
