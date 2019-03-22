Australian Government : Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner San Francisco

Joint media release Senator the Hon Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment 22 March 2019

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Nichles as Australia's new Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner in San Francisco.

The United States is the largest foreign investor in Australia, Australia's largest foreign investment destination, and the fourth largest destination for Australian exports.

Mr Nichles will lead Australia's work to strengthen our economic, political and cultural relationships in San Francisco and the Pacific Northwest region, which is a major hub for international high-tech businesses.

Mr Nichles will work closely with Australian and American businesses to pursue two-way trade opportunities and promote Australia as a stable investment destination.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Nichles was the Chief Operating Officer for Austrade. He has over 20 years' experience as a leader in the private sector, including CEO of NSW Lotteries and other corporate level roles at Foxtel, McDonald's, Universal McCann and Imax.

Thank you to Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner Mr Chris Oldfield for his work over the last three years to strengthen Australia's relationships in San Francisco and the Pacific Northwest region.