Australian Government : Consul-General in Shanghai

04/07/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

Media release

8 April 2019

Today I announce the appointment of Mr Dominic Trindade as Australia's next Consul-General in Shanghai.

The Consulate-General covers five provinces with a combined population of over 320 million. There is a large and growing Australian expatriate community in Shanghai. In addition, there are significant trade and investment opportunities for Australian businesses across the manufacturing, services, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

Shanghai is one of the largest commercial and financial centres in the Indo-Pacific region. Shanghai is a major transport hub and part of the dynamic Yangtze River Delta region. This region accounts for about 25 per cent of China's GDP and over one third of total trade flows between China and Australia.

Mr Trindade is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Assistant Secretary, Services Investment and Intellectual Property Branch. He has previously served overseas as Consul-General, Australian Consulate-General, Guangzhou; Deputy Permanent Representative, World Trade Organization, Geneva; and Deputy Head of Mission, Australian High Commission, Singapore. In Canberra Mr Trindade has held a number of senior roles in legal and trade policy and negotiations.

Mr Trindade holds a Bachelor of Laws from Melbourne University; and a Graduate Diploma in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Australian National University.

I thank outgoing Consul-General Graeme Meehan for his contributions to advancing Australia's interests in Shanghai since 2015.

  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500
  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 01:42:14 UTC
