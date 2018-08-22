Australian Government : Consultations with New Zealand's Minister for Foreign Affairs

Media release 22 August 2018

Today in Canberra I hosted New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, for our biannual ministerial consultations.

Our talks spanned bilateral, regional and global issues of importance to both our countries. Australia and New Zealand share a commitment to the international rules-based order and to an open global trading system.

Mr Peters and I also discussed opportunities to deepen our collaboration with Pacific island countries, in light of Australia's Pacific 'step-up' and New Zealand's 'Pacific Reset'. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Pacific and to a productive Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru next month.

Australia's relationship with New Zealand is the closest and most comprehensive of all our bilateral relationships. It is underpinned by deep and dynamic links between our peoples through family, business enterprise, cultural activity and sporting rivalry. Around 650,000 New Zealanders live in Australia, and close to 70,000 Australians live in New Zealand.

Mr Peters and I hold formal consultations twice a year to discuss our bilateral relationship and our work together around the world.