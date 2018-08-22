Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Consultations with New Zealand's Minister for Foreign Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:42am CEST

Media release

22 August 2018

Today in Canberra I hosted New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, for our biannual ministerial consultations.

Our talks spanned bilateral, regional and global issues of importance to both our countries. Australia and New Zealand share a commitment to the international rules-based order and to an open global trading system.

Mr Peters and I also discussed opportunities to deepen our collaboration with Pacific island countries, in light of Australia's Pacific 'step-up' and New Zealand's 'Pacific Reset'. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Pacific and to a productive Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru next month.

Australia's relationship with New Zealand is the closest and most comprehensive of all our bilateral relationships. It is underpinned by deep and dynamic links between our peoples through family, business enterprise, cultural activity and sporting rivalry. Around 650,000 New Zealanders live in Australia, and close to 70,000 Australians live in New Zealand.

Mr Peters and I hold formal consultations twice a year to discuss our bilateral relationship and our work together around the world.

  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500
  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aEU MILK PRODUCTION : Effects of drought spell trouble for a sector in crisis
PU
11:22a'Play anywhere' trend in vogue as Germany's Gamescom fair opens
RE
11:21aOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
11:20aOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:10aBritain's Superdrug says victim of extortion attempt
RE
11:10aTrump legal woes and U.S.-China trade talks breed market caution
RE
11:10aDanish farmers' drought losses deepen, more bankruptcies seen
RE
10:59aTrump legal woes and U.S.-China trade talks breed caution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
5WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED : WORLEYPARSONS : Profit Jumps; Forecasts Further Earnings Improvement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.