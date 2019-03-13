Australian Government : Export hub to help businesses make mark overseas

13 March 2019

A Melbourne export hub will help small and medium businesses better access international markets due to funding from the Morrison Government.

Wantirna's Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited will receive $1.5 million from the Coalition's Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Export Hubs Initiative.

Export hubs are business networks that help small and medium businesses harness opportunities in international markets, particularly where the Coalition Government has signed free trade agreements - including China, Japan, Korea and Indonesia.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the funding will boost the economy by getting more businesses access to new and bigger markets, to increase sales and create more Australian jobs.

'The funding for this hub is integral to helping Australian businesses grow and will ultimately increase local and regional job opportunities in Victoria,' Minister Andrews said.

'The Coalition is committed to supporting small and medium businesses through the SME Export Hubs Initiative and other successful programs like the Entrepreneurs' Programme and Industry Growth Centres initiative.

'Export hubs will be expected to develop export strategies based on local strengths, which in turn will align with the national strategies and networks of the Growth Centres.

'With 1.2 million jobs created since the Coalition was first elected in 2013, these hubs will help our goal of creating 1.25 million more jobs over the next five years.'

The SME Export Hubs Initiative will fund the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited to provide the Rail Haulage Supply Chain Export Hub.

The export hubs operate in six key industry sectors of competitive strength and strategic priority identified under the Coalition Government's Industry Growth Centres initiative. These sectors were identified as having strong prospects for creating future economic and jobs growth for our nation.

For more information on the SME Export Hubs Initiative, visit www.business.gov.au/SMEEH

Media contact: Minister Andrews' office 02 6277 7070