Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Fast tracking renewable hydrogen projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

15 April 2020

The Australian Government is backing a clean, innovative and competitive national hydrogen industry.

Hydrogen projects are invited to apply for funding in the Australian Renewable Energy Agency's (ARENA) $70 million Renewable Hydrogen Deployment Funding Round.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said projects funded under this program will demonstrate the production of hydrogen through electrolysis as part of the Government's drive to develop a global hydrogen industry in Australia.

'Despite the very significant benefits that can come from hydrogen, it is not yet economic for large scale deployment in our energy systems. This $70 million funding round will help demonstrate the technical and commercial viability of hydrogen production at a large-scale using electrolysis,' Minister Taylor said.

'The Government has set an economic goal for hydrogen of 'H2 under 2' - that is Hydrogen at or under $2 per kilogram. That's the point where hydrogen becomes competitive with alternatives in large-scale deployment across our energy systems.

'This program, along with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation's (CEFC) $300 million Advancing Hydrogen Fund will be essential to bringing down the cost of hydrogen and achieving that goal.

'Getting costs down will be key to establishing Australia as a world leader in the hydrogen sector through both domestic uses, such as blending hydrogen into local gas networks and heavy-vehicle transport use, to exporting Australian-made hydrogen to our key trading partners, like Japan and Korea.'

Announced in February this year, 'H2 under 2' is the first economic goal of our Technology Investment Roadmap which will be released for public consultation soon.

ARENA's $70 million funding was a commitment made alongside the launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy, agreed by all Australian governments in November last year, which sets out the path for Australia to build a hydrogen industry by 2030.

The ARENA funding round is designed to support large scale renewable hydrogen projects with electrolysers of at least 5 MW in size, and preferably 10 MW or bigger. Projects must be powered by renewable electricity, either directly or through power purchase agreements or green certificates.

A hydrogen industry could potentially create thousands of new jobs in Australia, many in regional areas, and billions of dollars in economic growth between now and 2050. Estimates indicate an Australian hydrogen industry could create more than 8,000 jobs and generate about $11 billion a year in GDP by 2050.

The Liberal National Government has committed over $500 million to backing the hydrogen industry in Australia since 2015.

Expressions of interest for ARENA funding are open until Tuesday 26 May and can be made through ARENA's website.

Media contacts:

Minister Taylor's Office 02 6277 7120

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 23:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01pAsian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk
RE
07:58p2020/04/15China takes measures to support enterprises, boost employment
PU
07:51pSouth Korea's March crude imports fall 2.1%; first quarter imports down 4.9%
RE
07:48pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Coronavirus-Related Cattle Industry Losses Estimated at $13.6 Billion
PU
07:43pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Fast tracking renewable hydrogen projects
PU
07:33pAirbnb in advanced talks about new $1 billion loan - sources
RE
07:22pWashington AG sues Facebook over political ads
RE
07:18pSENEX ENERGY : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
07:13pULTRA PETROLEUM : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results, Proved Reserves as of Year-end December 31, 2019 and as of March 31, 2020, and the Issuance of a Qualified Opinion by the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Ab
PU
07:07pTwo-thirds of small UK firms have furloughed staff - BCC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American also wants a l..
3WeissLaw LLP Reminds LM, ETFC, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
43M COMPANY : 3M : Files Lawsuit in Florida in Alleged N95 Price Gouging Attempt of the Strategic National Stoc..
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : GM begins production of ventilators for U.S. government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group