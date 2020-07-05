Log in
Australian Government : Helping small business lower power bills

07/05/2020 | 02:29am EDT

5 July 2020

Joint media release with Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash

As the economy recovers from COVID-19, the Morrison Government is helping small businesses to lower their power bills.

From 6 July, small businesses across Australia can apply for a share in $9 million of grants under the Government's Energy Efficient Communities Program.

Up to $20,000 will be available to small businesses with an annual turnover of less than $10 million to upgrade equipment to reduce energy consumption, invest in monitoring systems to better manage energy use and conduct energy audits to investigate other opportunities for efficiency.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said the grants will help small businesses reduce their power bills, which will ease financial pressure during these tough economic times.

'As small businesses come out of COVID-19 hibernation, we want to help them lower their power bills so they can spend money on more important aspects of their business, or expand and employ more people,' Minister Taylor said.

'These grants build on other Government policies like retail price caps that are already delivering lower energy costs for small business owners.'

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business Michaelia Cash said small businesses are key to getting the economy back on track as Australia responds to the impact of COVID-19.

'Australia's 3.5 million small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the backbone of the Australian economy. Providing support to unlock energy savings in their operations will only add to the resilience of these businesses,' Minister Cash said.

To ensure an equitable distribution of funding across Australia, up to three grants per electorate will be awarded to eligible small businesses.

The Energy Efficient Communities Program was announced as part of the Government's Climate Solutions Package in the 2019 Federal Budget.

The program will deliver grants to help businesses and community organisations to improve energy efficiency practices and technologies, and better manage energy consumption to reduce their power bills.

Small business owners who wish to apply for a grant can access the guidelines and application forms at business.gov.au, or by telephone on 13 28 46.

The Government is also offering free advice to help small businesses and their representatives get better energy deals and increase their energy efficiency through the Business Energy Advice Program (BEAP).

Further information on BEAP and the Energy Efficient Communities Program is available at energy.gov.au.

Media contacts:

Minister Taylor's office 02 6277 7120

Minister Cash's office 02 6277 7610

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 05 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2020 06:28:03 UTC
