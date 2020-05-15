Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Infection control training fast-tracked for re-opening businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

The Morrison Government and all State and Territory governments have agreed to jointly invest in a new $80 million infection control training fund.
The fund will support customer-facing businesses to train workers in how to minimise the risk of spread of COVID-19 and support them to re-open safely.

The fund will enable the rollout of new infection control short courses, the first national training product developed by the new Australian Industry Skills Emergency Response Sub-Committee in response to COVID-19.

Around 80,000 workers across industries including retail, food handling, and transport and logistics will pay no fee or a small fee for training previously only widely available in the health sector. Additional training will also be available to increase infection control skill levels in sectors such as aged and disability care.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, thanked the states and territories for their rapid collaboration and agreeing to match the $40 million in Commonwealth funding.

'With a critical need to keep Australians safe during the coronavirus pandemic we've taken urgent action to provide nationally-accredited training to ensure customer-facing workplaces can re-open safely and as quickly as possible,' Minister Cash said.

'This infection control training is designed to empower workers by teaching them the skills and knowledge they need to decrease risk and transmission of infection while carrying out their daily duties.

'The trained workers will help to inspire confidence in their customers while also helping to minimise the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus as Australia re-opens businesses, rebuilds the workforce and positions for strong and rapid economic recovery.'

The training will be delivered through the state and territory governments and will be available by 1 July 2020.

For further information visit: https://www.dese.gov.au/news/subsidised-infection-control-training-fast-tracked-re-opening-businesses

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 00:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16FORT REPORT : Ag Security
PU
05/16Air Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus
RE
05/16EXCLUSIVE : U.S. Justice Dept. subpoenas Wall Street banks for small business loans info - sources
RE
05/16J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
05/16U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google -source
RE
05/16U.S. GAVE NO ASSURANCES TO TAIWAN'S TSMC FOR LICENSE TO SELL TO HUAWEI : official
RE
05/16U.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retaliation
RE
05/16U.S. employers wary of coronavirus 'immunity' tests as they move to reopen
RE
05/16AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Infection control training fast-tracked for re-opening businesses
PU
05/16GRUBHUB, MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group