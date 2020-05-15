Australian Government : Infection control training fast-tracked for re-opening businesses

The Morrison Government and all State and Territory governments have agreed to jointly invest in a new $80 million infection control training fund.

The fund will support customer-facing businesses to train workers in how to minimise the risk of spread of COVID-19 and support them to re-open safely.

The fund will enable the rollout of new infection control short courses, the first national training product developed by the new Australian Industry Skills Emergency Response Sub-Committee in response to COVID-19.

Around 80,000 workers across industries including retail, food handling, and transport and logistics will pay no fee or a small fee for training previously only widely available in the health sector. Additional training will also be available to increase infection control skill levels in sectors such as aged and disability care.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, thanked the states and territories for their rapid collaboration and agreeing to match the $40 million in Commonwealth funding.

'With a critical need to keep Australians safe during the coronavirus pandemic we've taken urgent action to provide nationally-accredited training to ensure customer-facing workplaces can re-open safely and as quickly as possible,' Minister Cash said.

'This infection control training is designed to empower workers by teaching them the skills and knowledge they need to decrease risk and transmission of infection while carrying out their daily duties.

'The trained workers will help to inspire confidence in their customers while also helping to minimise the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus as Australia re-opens businesses, rebuilds the workforce and positions for strong and rapid economic recovery.'

The training will be delivered through the state and territory governments and will be available by 1 July 2020.

For further information visit: https://www.dese.gov.au/news/subsidised-infection-control-training-fast-tracked-re-opening-businesses