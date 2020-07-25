Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Iron ore becomes first Australian commodity to break $100 billion annual export mark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Home > Pitt > Media Releases > Iron ore becomes first Australian commodity to break $100 billion annual export mark

25 July 2020

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt says the importance of the resources sector to our economy has been highlighted in latest trade figures showing iron ore is the first Australian commodity to break the $100 billion a year mark in export value.

Minister Pitt said figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirmed the new export record.

'Iron ore exports in the 2019-20 financial year reached $101.7 billion, which is a great achievement at a time when our economy needs all the support it can get,' Minister Pitt said.

'It smashes the previous annual export benchmark of $77.5 billion, also set by iron ore in the previous financial year.

'The recent Resources Energy Quarterly revealed total industry exports will reach around $293 billion for the 2019-20 financial year, despite the challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic.'

Minister Pitt acknowledged the industry is not immune to economic downturn caused by COVID-19 but is still making an enormous contribution.

'The slowdown in industrial activity around the world is having an impact on coal and gas demand, however they still managed to generate over $7 billion in exports in June alone,' Minister Pitt said.

'Demand for both will return as we emerge from this pandemic and while some are using the downturn to make exaggerated claims about the future of some resources, the International Energy Agency confirms coal will remain a key player in energy generation for at least the next two decades.

'The resources sector has gone to extraordinary lengths to remain operating through the pandemic and ensure the safety of its workers and the communities where they operate.

'I thank all those resources workers who have adapted to the changing working environment and pull on their boots and put on their hard hats each day to keep the industry going to support our national economy at a time when it needs most needs them.'

Media contact:

Minister Pitt's office - 02 6277 7180

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 07:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Trade Ministers Issue Statement
PU
03:18aCopious monsoon rains spur summer crop sowing in India
RE
03:16aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 24th JULY
PU
03:11aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Iron ore becomes first Australian commodity to break $100 billion annual export mark
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
01:21aBerkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
01:09aJ&J says proposed IRS regulations may have material impact on results
RE
01:06aVietnam back on coronavirus alert after first local infection in 3 months
RE
12:51aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : WTO Fundamental to Economic Recovery and Sustainable and Inclusive Growth
PU
12:31aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Business Leaders Submit Recommendations to APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
2CENTRICA PLC : Centrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
3APPLE INC. : U.S. retailers make masks mandatory even as leaders clash over new directives
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intel (INTC) Investors with Si..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group