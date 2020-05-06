Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Key appointment to strengthen mining workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

Training for jobs in Australia's critical mining industry is set to receive a boost with the commencement of the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot.

The Mining Skills Organisation Pilot will assist in shaping Australia's training system to respond to industry skills needs and ensure employers have confidence in the quality of vocational education and training (VET) graduates.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, thanked Tania Constable PSM, the CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, for agreeing to be the initial Chair of the Steering Group for the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot.

'Ms Constable has held significant leadership roles across the mining, resources and public sectors and brings crucial experience to this task,' Minister Cash said.

'Mining employers and the workforce are making a strong contribution to helping the economy and our society to weather the extensive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will help us to bounce back quickly on the other side.

'I am delighted Ms Constable and other significant industry leaders have accepted appointments to the Steering Group and look forward to the group driving improvements to the national training system as it supports mining sector workers.'

Assistant Minister for Vocational Education, Training and Apprenticeships, the Hon Steve Irons MP said the mining sector employs more than 242,000 people across the country and is central to the strength of the Australian economy, now and into the future.

'The Pilot will strengthen the mining workforce by helping to ensure VET graduates have the skills needed as new technologies and shifting global demands alter the skillsets required by employers to grow their business,' Assistant Minister Irons said.

Ms Constable said she was honoured to lead the Steering Group as part of the Australian Government's creation of a more flexible and responsive VET system.

'This Pilot will help give learners the skills to succeed in modern workplaces and build the pipeline of highly skilled workers which employers need to grow a sustainable minerals industry and a stronger Australia, especially as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,' Ms Constable said.

The Mining, Digital Technology and Human Services Care Skills Organisation Pilots were announced as a part of the Australian Government's $585 million Delivering Skills for Today and Tomorrow package.

The list of members of the Steering Group for the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot and further information and registration for updates on each of the Skills Organisation Pilots is available at www.employment.gov.au/so

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 03:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aOil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
RE
12:29aOil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
RE
12:25aBOJ's commercial paper holdings jump nearly 30% as pandemic pain deepens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/06AER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : proposes new rule to support electricity retailers during COVID-19
PU
05/06China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
RE
05/06Yen holds firm as dour data dashes appetite for risk
RE
05/06Yen holds firm as dour data dashes appetite for risk
RE
05/06China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
RE
05/06Most NZ businesses to reopen if restrictions eased next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group