Australian Government : Key appointment to strengthen mining workforce

Training for jobs in Australia's critical mining industry is set to receive a boost with the commencement of the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot.

The Mining Skills Organisation Pilot will assist in shaping Australia's training system to respond to industry skills needs and ensure employers have confidence in the quality of vocational education and training (VET) graduates.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, thanked Tania Constable PSM, the CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, for agreeing to be the initial Chair of the Steering Group for the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot.

'Ms Constable has held significant leadership roles across the mining, resources and public sectors and brings crucial experience to this task,' Minister Cash said.

'Mining employers and the workforce are making a strong contribution to helping the economy and our society to weather the extensive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will help us to bounce back quickly on the other side.

'I am delighted Ms Constable and other significant industry leaders have accepted appointments to the Steering Group and look forward to the group driving improvements to the national training system as it supports mining sector workers.'

Assistant Minister for Vocational Education, Training and Apprenticeships, the Hon Steve Irons MP said the mining sector employs more than 242,000 people across the country and is central to the strength of the Australian economy, now and into the future.

'The Pilot will strengthen the mining workforce by helping to ensure VET graduates have the skills needed as new technologies and shifting global demands alter the skillsets required by employers to grow their business,' Assistant Minister Irons said.

Ms Constable said she was honoured to lead the Steering Group as part of the Australian Government's creation of a more flexible and responsive VET system.

'This Pilot will help give learners the skills to succeed in modern workplaces and build the pipeline of highly skilled workers which employers need to grow a sustainable minerals industry and a stronger Australia, especially as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,' Ms Constable said.

The Mining, Digital Technology and Human Services Care Skills Organisation Pilots were announced as a part of the Australian Government's $585 million Delivering Skills for Today and Tomorrow package.

The list of members of the Steering Group for the Mining Skills Organisation Pilot and further information and registration for updates on each of the Skills Organisation Pilots is available at www.employment.gov.au/so