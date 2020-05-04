Australian Government : Public consultation opens on 2020 offshore petroleum acreage

Log in
Public consultation opens on 2020 offshore petroleum acreage

05/04/2020 | 09:49pm EDT

Home > Pitt > Media Releases > Public consultation opens on 2020 offshore petroleum acreage

5 May 2020

Public consultation has opened on potential areas for the 2020 offshore petroleum exploration acreage release.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said 49 areas have been nominated by the oil and gas industry offshore from Western Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria and the Territory of the Ashmore and Cartier Islands.

'We have received numerous and diverse nominations from petroleum exploration and production companies and the seismic industry,' Minister Pitt said.

'The continuing release of offshore acreage for petroleum exploration is a crucial way of attracting investment in Australia resources sector and strengthening the economy for the good of all Australians.

'Continued resources exploration, be it offshore or onshore, provides for a strong and sustainable resources sector which will lead Australia's bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The Coalition Government is committed to working with oil and gas companies to ensure continued operations during the national response to the Coronavirus.'

Consultation provides an opportunity for stakeholders to comment on the nominated areas and to highlight if they may be affected by exploration activities.

Responses will inform petroleum explorers of specific issues or concerns which can be taken into account when planning exploration activities.

All submissions will be considered before a decision is taken on including nominated area in the acreage release. Submission can be made via the Consultation Hub until 29 June 2020.

To keep up to date with the latest information on the acreage release, please subscribe to the Australian Petroleum News (APN) newsletter published by the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Media contacts: Minister Pitt's office 02 6277 7180

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 01:48:05 UTC
