Australian Government : Top level talks to boost Australia's mining skills base

03/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

29 March 2019

The need for Australia's world beating resources sector to have world class workers is the impetus behind a Resources Skills Roundtable convened by Resources Minister Matt Canavan in Brisbane today.

Minister Canavan will lead discussions between more than a dozen mining companies, peak bodies and universities about meeting emerging challenges in the sector as well as enhancing, expanding and advancing the skills of workers to underpin the sector's future prosperity.

'To ensure our resources industry and national economy flourishes into the future we must ensure the mining sector's skills base stays sharp with a talented, well-trained and capable workforce. We need to make sure our educational institutions and workplaces are producing the right people with the right skills to meet the future needs of the sector, making it an employer of choice,' Minister Canavan said.

'Our mining equipment, technology and skills (METS) sector has grown significantly since the mining boom, with many of our mining services companies exporting their expertise overseas. It contributes more than $90 billion to our economy each year, more than two-thirds of METS companies are exporters, with those exports worth more than $27 billion a year.

'The resources sector also employs more than 1 million Australians - or one in every 10 jobs - and is a major employer in regional communities and capital cities alike.

'Our resource and energy export earnings are also expected to reach a record high of $278 billion this financial year - an increase of more than $50 billion in value on 2017-18 figures - on the back of strong demand and prices for our iron ore and natural gas.

'These are impressive figures and we need to build on that success through a well-trained, world class workforce. We are in poll position here and must grab the opportunities in front of us right now by creating the best possible educational and training opportunities for Australians.'

The roundtable discussion will focus on recommendations from the Resources 2030 Taskforce Report and a report by the Mineral Council of Australia on workforce skills. Outcomes will be considered as part of a reform agenda for the sector being developed by the Council of Australian Government's Energy Council.
Roundtable participants include:

  • Minerals Council of Australia
  • Queensland Resources Council
  • NSW Minerals Council
  • Australian Mines and Metals Association
  • Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
  • Sustainable Minerals Institute
  • Rio Tinto
  • Glencore
  • Anglo American
  • BHP
  • SA Chamber of Minerals and Energy
  • TAFE Queensland
  • Curtin University
  • Monash University
  • University of Queensland
  • Western Australia School of Mines

Media contact: Minister Canavan's office 02 6277 7180

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 01:00:02 UTC
