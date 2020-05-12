Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Government : Transparency in payment times to small businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

13 May 2020

Legislation introduced into the Parliament today will deliver on the Morrison Government's commitment to assist Australian small businesses to get paid on time.

The Payment Times Reporting Bill 2020 will legislate transparency for large business payment times by requiring large businesses to report payment performance providing small businesses with information to enable them to identify and supply large businesses that pay on time.

Businesses with a total annual income of over $100 million will be required to report on how and when they pay their small business suppliers.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash said that now, more than ever, it was important for large businesses to step up and do the right thing by their small business suppliers.

'With the impact of COVID-19 it is even more important that large businesses, as stewards of their supply chains, pay their small business suppliers the money they are owed promptly,' Minister Cash said.

'We are facing unprecedented challenges as we respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and timely payments are critical to keeping small businesses open.'

The Payment Times Reporting Bill 2020 introduces a range of elements to strike the right balance of providing transparency for small businesses without creating a counterproductive regulatory burden for large businesses.

'Through this Bill, the Morrison Government is backing Australia's 3.5 million small businesses - they are the lifeblood of our communities and the backbone of the Australian economy.'

Large businesses will also be asked to detail their use of supply chain financing practices. This will highlight when it is used by large businesses to extend payment times.

The legislation will cover around 3,000 of Australia's large businesses, including foreign companies that carry on an enterprise in Australia as well as certain government enterprises.

This legislation has been developed following extensive consultation in 2019 and 2020 with small and large businesses, business representatives and government.

Media contact:

Minister Cash's office 02 6277 7610

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 01:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02pEXCLUSIVE : Neiman Marcus creditor calls for deal with Saks Fifth Avenue - letter
RE
09:58pUBER APPROACHES GRUBHUB WITH ACQUISITION OFFER : sources
RE
09:55pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-05-13 Jaguar Project - More High-Grade Intersections at Onca Preta | 1,484KB
PU
09:50pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Transparency in payment times to small businesses
PU
09:50pFurther steep declines in overseas travel in April (Media Release)
PU
09:50pAnnual wage growth slows to 2.1% in March quarter 2020 (Media Release)
PU
09:45pProducer Prices for the Industrial Sector for April 2020
PU
09:45pUNITED STATES NAVY : Naval Research Laboratory Researchers Create Electronic Diodes Beyond 5G Performance
PU
09:45pConsumer Prices for April 2020
PU
09:22pOil falls amid concerns about new viral outbreaks, rise in inventories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group