Australian Home-Building Approvals Fall in July

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--The number of Australian home building permits fell 5.2% in July from June, led by weakness in apartment approvals.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments declined by 5.6% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Permits to build houses fell by 3.0% from a month earlier, while approvals for apartments fell by 6.6%.

Conditions in Australia's housing market remain mixed. While the pipeline of new projects is strong, prices for residential property have begun to fall, raising concerns that it could damp confidence and spending.

An oversupply of apartments is expected to add to weakness in prices over the coming year, while tighter lending standards and the harsh spotlight of a government inquiry into alleged misbehavior by banks are also fueling concerns about a coming credit crunch around home loans.

A recent rise in money-market borrowing costs has also put pressure on banks to raise mortgage interest rates.

Westpac, one of Australia's big-four banks raised its mortgage interest rates for owner-occupiers and investors on Wednesday, the first major bank to do so.

Smaller lenders had already responded, but the big banks were holding back under the spotlight of political scrutiny of rate increases seen as out of cycle with a central bank that's expected to keep its benchmark cash rate steady for some time yet.

