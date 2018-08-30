Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Home-Building Approvals Fall in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:51am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The number of Australian home building permits fell 5.2% in July from June, led by weakness in apartment approvals.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments declined by 5.6% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Permits to build houses fell by 3.0% from a month earlier, while approvals for apartments fell by 6.6%.

Conditions in Australia's housing market remain mixed. While the pipeline of new projects is strong, prices for residential property have begun to fall, raising concerns that it could damp confidence and spending.

An oversupply of apartments is expected to add to weakness in prices over the coming year, while tighter lending standards and the harsh spotlight of a government inquiry into alleged misbehavior by banks are also fueling concerns about a coming credit crunch around home loans.

A recent rise in money-market borrowing costs has also put pressure on banks to raise mortgage interest rates.

Westpac, one of Australia's big-four banks raised its mortgage interest rates for owner-occupiers and investors on Wednesday, the first major bank to do so.

Smaller lenders had already responded, but the big banks were holding back under the spotlight of political scrutiny of rate increases seen as out of cycle with a central bank that's expected to keep its benchmark cash rate steady for some time yet.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New trade deals to promote dairy, food product exports from UK
PU
08/29FSA FARM SERVICE AGENCY : USDA Designates Love County, Oklahoma, a Primary Natural Disaster Area
PU
08/29TRUMP ALLOWS TARGETED RELIEF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM QUOTAS : Commerce Department
RE
08/29Sterling jumps on EU official's Brexit views; dollar near 4-week low
RE
08/29Australian Home-Building Approvals Fall in July
DJ
08/29Sterling jumps on EU official's Brexit views; dollar near four-week low
RE
08/29Australian Business Investment Down in 2Q
DJ
08/29Oil prices edge up on decline in U.S. fuel inventories, looming Iran sanctions
RE
08/29ABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals fall in July (Media Release)
PU
08/29PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Proclamation Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
3Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
4JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) L : Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.