Australian Home-Building Approvals Fell Sharply in December

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--The number of Australian homebuilding permits fell sharply for the second month in a row in December, fanning fears that a housing-sector slump will drag on economic growth.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments declined by 8.4% in December from a month earlier, and by 22.5% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Permits to build private houses fell by 2.2% from a month earlier. Approvals to build apartments fell by 18.8% in December, following a 18.3% drop in November.

Australia's housing market has emerged as a potential threat to economic growth in 2019. House prices in major capitals are falling quickly, posing the risk that confidence will fall and consumers will put a brake on spending.

Some of the weakness is being fueled by an oversupply of apartments, while the banking regulator has tightened criteria for mortgage lending, adding to the gloom.

The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday for the first time in 2019 with economists forecasting no change in interest rates from their current record lows.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is expected to stick with the message that interest rates will eventually rise, just not any time soon.

