Australian Home-Building Approvals Fell in August

10/03/2018 | 03:49am CEST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--The number of Australian home building permits fell 9.4% in August from July, led by weakness in apartment approvals.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments declined by 13.6% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Permits to build houses fell by 1.9% from a month earlier, while approvals for apartments fell by 17.2%.

Conditions in Australia's housing market remain mixed. While the pipeline of new projects is strong, prices for residential property have begun to fall, raising concerns that it could damp confidence and spending.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

