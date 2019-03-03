Australian Home-Building Approvals Log First Rise in 4 Months

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian homebuilding approvals rebounded slightly in January, offering some relief that what has been a sharp downturn in the sector might be finally slowing.

The rise in January was the first in four months.

The number of Australian home building permits rose 2.5% in from January, from December, but fell 28.6% from a year ago, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Permits to build private houses rose 2.1% in January, while approvals for apartments and other dwellings rose 2.7%.

House prices have tumbled in Australia since the market peaked in September 2017, with the major capitals of Sydney and Melbourne leading the retreat.

The slide, which is expected to extend into 2020, has seen buyers step back from the market, while credit from banks has been limited by tighter regulation around mortgage lending.

Some economists fear a housing construction downturn will lead to broader impacts on the economy, including a slowdown in consumer spending as so-called negative wealth effects constrain confidence.

The Reserve Bank of Australia moved a month ago to acknowledge growing risks associated with the housing sector retreat. It has adopted a neutral policy stance, abandoning talk that the next move in interest rates was more likely to be up.

GDP growth data for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be published on Wednesday. The data are expected by some economist to confirm the economy slowed sharply through the second half of 2018.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe will also speak Wednesday on the economy and housing, where he may further evolve the central bank's outlook.

