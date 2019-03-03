Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Home-Building Approvals Log First Rise in 4 Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 07:52pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian homebuilding approvals rebounded slightly in January, offering some relief that what has been a sharp downturn in the sector might be finally slowing.

The rise in January was the first in four months.

The number of Australian home building permits rose 2.5% in from January, from December, but fell 28.6% from a year ago, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Permits to build private houses rose 2.1% in January, while approvals for apartments and other dwellings rose 2.7%.

House prices have tumbled in Australia since the market peaked in September 2017, with the major capitals of Sydney and Melbourne leading the retreat.

The slide, which is expected to extend into 2020, has seen buyers step back from the market, while credit from banks has been limited by tighter regulation around mortgage lending.

Some economists fear a housing construction downturn will lead to broader impacts on the economy, including a slowdown in consumer spending as so-called negative wealth effects constrain confidence.

The Reserve Bank of Australia moved a month ago to acknowledge growing risks associated with the housing sector retreat. It has adopted a neutral policy stance, abandoning talk that the next move in interest rates was more likely to be up.

GDP growth data for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be published on Wednesday. The data are expected by some economist to confirm the economy slowed sharply through the second half of 2018.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe will also speak Wednesday on the economy and housing, where he may further evolve the central bank's outlook.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31pBOJ will debate exit plan for easy policy at appropriate time - Kuroda
RE
08:03pAussie, yuan gain on U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
07:52pAustralian Home-Building Approvals Log First Rise in 4 Months
DJ
07:44pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals decline in January in trend terms (Media Release)
PU
07:41pOil firms as U.S.-China trade deal appears close
RE
07:35pSouth Korea February factory activity falls at sharpest pace since mid-2015 - PMI
RE
07:09pIrish consumer sentiment plummets to four-year low on eve of Brexit
RE
06:50pWall Street futures jump on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Asian shares seen higher
RE
06:20pHuawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest
RE
06:04pChina fund managers rush to capitalise on Shanghai's new tech board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European expansion
3MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
4CHORUS LTD : CHORUS : Average connection speed hits record 100Mbps on Chorus network
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : After Barca losses, Madrid only has Champions League left

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.