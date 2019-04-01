Log in
Australian Home-Building Approvals Rise in February

04/01/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--The number of Australian homebuilding permits rose in February, softening concerns that weakness in the housing sector will weigh more heavily on growth and spur the central bank to cut interest rates.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments rose by 19.1% in February from a month earlier, although they fell by 12.5% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Permits to build private houses fell by 3.6% from a month earlier, while approvals to build apartments surged by 64.6% in February.

The data were released hours before the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates, along with an accompanying statement from Governor Philip Lowe that will be scrutinized for any further dovish lurch after the bank recently took the view that the next move in rates could be up or down. While many investors are betting on rates being cut this year, few think it will happen this month with a federal election looming in May.

Australia's housing sector has been a recent area of weakness for the economy, having previously played a major role in the country navigating a downturn in commodity prices and investment some years earlier.

CoreLogic house-price data, published on Monday, showed a year-over-year slump of 6.9% in March. That was the worst since the financial crisis a decade ago, and some economists expect it will worsen in coming months.

"We expect price falls to double to 14%, the worst on record, causing a negative wealth effect on consumption," UBS said in a note to clients. "We expect 2019 GDP to slow sharply to 1.9%, raising unemployment, seeing the RBA cut in July/August, with risk of earlier/more."

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

