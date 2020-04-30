Australian House Price Growth Slowed in April, CoreLogic Says

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian house prices grew at a slower pace in the period from June last year through April, reflecting the impact of tightening social-distancing rules across the country.

Residential house prices rose 0.3% in April compared with a rise of 0.7% in March, according to property research group CoreLogic. House prices climbed 9.7% from a year earlier.

"Although housing values were generally slightly positive over the month, the trend has clearly weakened since mid-to-late March, when social distancing policies were implemented and consumer sentiment started to plummet," CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless said.

The capital city markets generally showed a weaker performance relative to regional markets, with the combined capital cities index up 0.2% in April compared with a 0.5% rise across the combined regional markets.

Australia's economy is being hit hard by the pandemic, with tourism and education savaged by border closures while consumer spending has been crushed.

