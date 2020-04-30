Log in
Australian House Price Growth Slowed in April, CoreLogic Says

04/30/2020 | 08:15pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian house prices grew at a slower pace in the period from June last year through April, reflecting the impact of tightening social-distancing rules across the country.

Residential house prices rose 0.3% in April compared with a rise of 0.7% in March, according to property research group CoreLogic. House prices climbed 9.7% from a year earlier.

"Although housing values were generally slightly positive over the month, the trend has clearly weakened since mid-to-late March, when social distancing policies were implemented and consumer sentiment started to plummet," CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless said.

The capital city markets generally showed a weaker performance relative to regional markets, with the combined capital cities index up 0.2% in April compared with a 0.5% rise across the combined regional markets.

Australia's economy is being hit hard by the pandemic, with tourism and education savaged by border closures while consumer spending has been crushed.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

