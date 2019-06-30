Log in
Australian House Prices Showing Some Resilience

06/30/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--A near two-year downturn in Australian house prices looks to be drawing to a close with major markets of Sydney and Melbourne recording their first prices gains since 2017.

Data from property research firm CoreLogic showed house prices nationally fell 0.2% in June from May, but Sydney dwelling prices rose a modest 0.1% in June, the biggest monthly increase since mid-2017. In Melbourne, home prices rose 0.2% in June.

The solid numbers come as official interest rates were lowered for the first time in nearly three years at the start of June, with many market economists expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates further at a policy meeting on Tuesday.

Mortgage lending regulations have also been eased in recent months, while a conservative-party federal election win on May 18 also removed the threat of changes to the tax treatment of property investment.

According to CoreLogic's head of research, Tim Lawless, the June housing market results presented an early sign that lower mortgage rates and improved sentiment are already having a flow-on effect for housing market conditions in Sydney and Melbourne.

Property auction sales over the weekend were also stronger, pointing to further price gains ahead, according to Corelogic.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, said the strength of the data meant that the top-to-bottom fall for national capital city home prices since 2017 would be limited to something like 12%, less than the 15% he expected at the start of the year.

Still, the outlook does not imply a big market reversal is in the offing, given that weak wages growth and record household debt will continue to constrain consumers' buying power.

"So while capital city average prices are likely to bottom by year end, we don't see a return to boom time conditions but rather expect broadly flat home prices through 2020," Mr. Oliver added.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

