Australian Households Throw Away 3.1 Million Tonnes of Edible Food Each Year1

An alarming three quarters of Australian adults2 (75%)
surveyed by FoodSaver® are self-confessed food-wasters, with more than
half (56%) of those surveyed who throw out food are doing so on at least
a weekly basis2.
The research has exposed the high volume of food wasted of in Australian
homes – as two thirds of Australians who participated in the study admit
they threw unused food out in 2018, while 36 per cent of those surveyed
confess to having let food to spoil2. Bread and leafy
vegetables were the top foods being thrown out or left to spoil in 20182.
Commenting on the research, FoodSaver® ANZ Brand Manager and food
preservation advocate, Nicole Norton said, “It’s the forgotten left
overs and spoiled fresh produce contributing the most to Australia’s
food waste problem. Aussies have good intentions when it comes to
consuming their food, but modern life gets in the way. They simply don’t
manage to consume it in time or are unaware of savvy ways to preserve
food for longer.”
Too close to home: Aussies fail to acknowledge their own food
spoiling habits
Aussies have owned up to their reasons for throwing out food, with the
research2 finding food spoiling (69%), food past the use-by
date (48%) and cooking too much food (25%) as the top excuses among
respondents. Yet Aussies surveyed by FoodSaver admit their three leading
reasons for food going to waste include not using by expiry date (56%),
buying too much food (43%) and a change of plans (43%).
Interestingly, based on the 2018 FoodSaver® research commissioned by
Newell Brands, while half of Australians are concerned about food waste
in general, and around three quarters of us (73%)2 feel
guilty and frustrated about waste, only one third of Australians
surveyed are concerned about their own personal food waste. Families
with children surveyed by FoodSaver® are more likely to have experienced
food wastage, with 73 per cent2 of those polled having thrown
out unused food versus 61 per cent of single and couple households
polled. More than a third (36%) of 35-54 year old surveyed admit to
throwing away food on a weekly basis, followed equally by 18-34 and
55-69 years old at thirty percent from the survey2.
2019 will see a stronger fight against food waste
More than half of Australians (54%) polled in the study commissioned by
FoodSaver® indicate that they are extremely concerned about the food
waste problem in Australia, with feelings of guilt and frustration. In
2019 it’s expected that we’ll start to see a change in Australians
attitude and behaviour when it comes to unnecessary wastage with 51 per
cent2 of survey participants indicating they are motivated to
reduce their food waste. The research discovered saving money was the
main motivator and people’s moral conscience another incentive for
reducing food waste. The study found that respondents with no food
wastage were driven by environmental factors, self-improvement and the
desire to set a good example for their kids.
In the new year, Australians surveyed say they will start planning meals
better (49%), use current produce before buying new (38%) and find
better storage solutions (36%) in order to prevent food wastage2.
Currently, almost half (48%) of Australians surveyed store their produce
loose in the crisper drawer, followed by plastic containers and bags in
the fridge. Just nine per cent of the respondents surveyed store fresh
products in the fridge with vacuum sealed solutions, however more than
half (52%) of Australians surveyed are considering vacuum sealers in the
future2.
“While vacuum sealing foods at home is not widespread as other forms of
food storage, there is increased interest from consumers as they are now
commonly seeing vacuum sealed foods at their local supermarket, and so
understanding that removing air does make their food remain fresh for
longer. Vacuum sealing preserves food, and doesn’t just store it. We
know that Australians are keen to consider food vacuum sealers in the
future, particularly females, younger people and families with kids, who
are always looking for savvy food and money saving solutions,” concluded
FoodSaver® ANZ Brand Manager and food preservation advocate, Nicole
Norton.
1. ‘National Food Waste Strategy: Halving Australia’s food
waste by 2030, Commonwealth of Australia 2017’
2.
Based on a Nationally representative survey of 1001 Australians aged 18+
conducted in October 2018 by Colmar Brunton on behalf of Newell Brands.
About FoodSaver
Launched in 1987 in the United States, FoodSaver® is a pioneer of vacuum
sealing systems. With exclusive know-how dedicated to vacuum
preservation, the brand offers a complete range of systems, containers,
bags, rolls and accessories for consumers. FoodSaver® continues to
innovate as we pursue our mission to keep your food fresh and healthy
for longer. Summary of the FoodSaver® products available:
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company
with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®,
Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®,
Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial
Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®,
Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of
consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live,
learn, work and play. This press release and additional information
about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.
About the research
A nationally representative online survey was conducted by Colmar
Brunton, on behalf of Newell Brands with a sample of n=1001 Australians
aged 18 years and older. Research was collected in October 2018.
