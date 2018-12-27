Australian Households Throw Away 3.1 Million Tonnes of Edible Food Each Year1

New FoodSaver research reveals a change in attitude towards saving the environment and reducing spending set for the year ahead

An alarming three quarters of Australian adults2 (75%) surveyed by FoodSaver® are self-confessed food-wasters, with more than half (56%) of those surveyed who throw out food are doing so on at least a weekly basis2.

The research has exposed the high volume of food wasted of in Australian homes – as two thirds of Australians who participated in the study admit they threw unused food out in 2018, while 36 per cent of those surveyed confess to having let food to spoil2. Bread and leafy vegetables were the top foods being thrown out or left to spoil in 20182.

Commenting on the research, FoodSaver® ANZ Brand Manager and food preservation advocate, Nicole Norton said, “It’s the forgotten left overs and spoiled fresh produce contributing the most to Australia’s food waste problem. Aussies have good intentions when it comes to consuming their food, but modern life gets in the way. They simply don’t manage to consume it in time or are unaware of savvy ways to preserve food for longer.”

Too close to home: Aussies fail to acknowledge their own food spoiling habits

Aussies have owned up to their reasons for throwing out food, with the research2 finding food spoiling (69%), food past the use-by date (48%) and cooking too much food (25%) as the top excuses among respondents. Yet Aussies surveyed by FoodSaver admit their three leading reasons for food going to waste include not using by expiry date (56%), buying too much food (43%) and a change of plans (43%).

Interestingly, based on the 2018 FoodSaver® research commissioned by Newell Brands, while half of Australians are concerned about food waste in general, and around three quarters of us (73%)2 feel guilty and frustrated about waste, only one third of Australians surveyed are concerned about their own personal food waste. Families with children surveyed by FoodSaver® are more likely to have experienced food wastage, with 73 per cent2 of those polled having thrown out unused food versus 61 per cent of single and couple households polled. More than a third (36%) of 35-54 year old surveyed admit to throwing away food on a weekly basis, followed equally by 18-34 and 55-69 years old at thirty percent from the survey2.

2019 will see a stronger fight against food waste

More than half of Australians (54%) polled in the study commissioned by FoodSaver® indicate that they are extremely concerned about the food waste problem in Australia, with feelings of guilt and frustration. In 2019 it’s expected that we’ll start to see a change in Australians attitude and behaviour when it comes to unnecessary wastage with 51 per cent2 of survey participants indicating they are motivated to reduce their food waste. The research discovered saving money was the main motivator and people’s moral conscience another incentive for reducing food waste. The study found that respondents with no food wastage were driven by environmental factors, self-improvement and the desire to set a good example for their kids.

In the new year, Australians surveyed say they will start planning meals better (49%), use current produce before buying new (38%) and find better storage solutions (36%) in order to prevent food wastage2. Currently, almost half (48%) of Australians surveyed store their produce loose in the crisper drawer, followed by plastic containers and bags in the fridge. Just nine per cent of the respondents surveyed store fresh products in the fridge with vacuum sealed solutions, however more than half (52%) of Australians surveyed are considering vacuum sealers in the future2.

“While vacuum sealing foods at home is not widespread as other forms of food storage, there is increased interest from consumers as they are now commonly seeing vacuum sealed foods at their local supermarket, and so understanding that removing air does make their food remain fresh for longer. Vacuum sealing preserves food, and doesn’t just store it. We know that Australians are keen to consider food vacuum sealers in the future, particularly females, younger people and families with kids, who are always looking for savvy food and money saving solutions,” concluded FoodSaver® ANZ Brand Manager and food preservation advocate, Nicole Norton.

The study is associated to FoodSaver®, the world’s leading vacuum sealing system which includes a wide range of products that keeps food fresh up to five times longer compared to ordinary storage methods such as foil, cling film and containers - cutting down on time spent preparing weekly meals, so Australian households can waste less, and save more. All FoodSaver® products are available from all leading electrical specialists, department stores and mass retailers.

1. ‘National Food Waste Strategy: Halving Australia’s food waste by 2030, Commonwealth of Australia 2017’

2. Based on a Nationally representative survey of 1001 Australians aged 18+ conducted in October 2018 by Colmar Brunton on behalf of Newell Brands.

About FoodSaver

Launched in 1987 in the United States, FoodSaver® is a pioneer of vacuum sealing systems. With exclusive know-how dedicated to vacuum preservation, the brand offers a complete range of systems, containers, bags, rolls and accessories for consumers. FoodSaver® continues to innovate as we pursue our mission to keep your food fresh and healthy for longer. Summary of the FoodSaver® products available:

VS7850 FoodSaver ® : With a compact stainless-steel design, VS7850 is the most premium FoodSaver® machine. The all-in-one machine provides short and long-term food preservation, with built-in features to easily preserve food in the fridge, freezer or pantry to keep food fresh up to 5X longer compared to ordinary storage methods. It includes a built-in, easy to use accessory hose compatible with Fresh Containers and Zipper bags – an automatic marinate program to marinate in minutes instead of hours, a moist foods setting, roll storage and cutter and a simple one touch operation. RRP: $299.00 AUD.

A stylish, easy to use on-board storage FoodSaver® machine, VS6100 provides short and long-term food preservation, using rolls, zipper bags and containers to easily preserve food in the fridge, freezer or pantry. The machine makes cutting bags easy with dedicated roll storage and a built-in cutter. RRP: $199.00 AUD.

A stylish, easy to use on-board storage FoodSaver® machine, VS6100 provides short and long-term food preservation, using rolls, zipper bags and containers to easily preserve food in the fridge, freezer or pantry. The machine makes cutting bags easy with dedicated roll storage and a built-in cutter. FoodSaver® Fresh Containers: The FoodSaver® Fresh Vacuum Containers are must-have accessories for any kitchen to help reduce food waste and save what would ordinarily be lost due to spoilage. Ideal for storing leftovers, lunches, salads, cheese and delicate foods such as berries and biscuits. Available in a range of sizes including three, five, eight, and ten cups, the containers are stackable, and crack, shatter, stain, and odour resistant. Made with a clear BPA free Tritan™ copolyester material, the FoodSaver® Fresh Containers are also safe for the microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and make reheating and clean up a breeze. RRP: $44.95 to $64.95 AUD.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

About the research

A nationally representative online survey was conducted by Colmar Brunton, on behalf of Newell Brands with a sample of n=1001 Australians aged 18 years and older. Research was collected in October 2018.

