Australian Housing Finance Falls in April

06/06/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian housing finance fell in April from March with the economy slowing ahead of a federal election in May, while falls in house prices and tight clamps on mortgage lending continued to cool the market.

The number of home-loan approvals, excluding the re-financing of existing loans, fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in April from March, the Bureau of Statistics said Friday. Economists surveyed ahead of the announcement had expected no change for the month.

The value of loans for investment housing fell 2.2% from March, the ABS said.

Housing research firm Corelogic confirmed this week that the current downturn in house prices is now the worst on record, with prices nationally down 8.2% since the market peaked in September 2017. The fall outstrips the slide seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Still, the outlook for housing looks rosier with regulators recently moving to lower hurdles for home buyers to get a loan, while the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for the first time in three years on Tuesday, and pointed to the likelihood of more to come.

Financial markets have priced in two more cuts before the end of the year, a move that would take the official cash rate down to a record low of 0.75%.

With the center-right coalition government winning the May 18 election, the threat of changes to tax laws around housing investment, which were proposed by the center-left Labor opposition, has been removed.

Recent weekend residential auction activity has also been more buoyant, pointing to a period ahead of flat house prices.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

