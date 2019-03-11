Log in
Australian Housing Finance Falls in January

03/11/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian housing finance remained soft in January adding to fears the sector will slow the economy sharply in 2019 and spur interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

The number of home-loan approvals, including refinancing, fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.6% in January from December, the Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected no change for the month.

The value of loans for investment housing, excluding refinancing, fell by 4.1% from December, the ABS said.

Finance approvals to build new houses fell by 0.2% in January. Approvals to buy newly built dwellings fell by 9.5%, while lending for the purchase of established homes fell by 0.6% in the month.

The housing market has been soft since mid-2017 after clamps on mortgage lending were tightened, especially to investors, while a high level government inquiry into the misdeeds of the finance sector made banks cautious around issuing new loans.

House prices have fallen sharply in the past year, led by Sydney and Melbourne. The slide has many concerned it will severely dent consumer confidence and slow the economy.

Economic growth data for the second half of 2018 showed the brakes are being applied to the economy, with the Reserve Bank of Australia moving in February to a neutral policy bias.

Financial markets have priced in interest rate cuts before the end of the year, with many economists forecasting those cuts could happen within months.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

