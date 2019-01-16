Log in
Australian Housing Finance Falls in November

01/16/2019 | 07:47pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Mortgage lending in Australia slowed in November as falling house prices and restricted credit from banks continued to cool the market.

The number of Australian home-loan approvals fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in November from October, the Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Economists surveyed ahead of the announcement had expected a 1.5% fall over the month.

The value of loans for investment housing fell 4.5% from October, the ABS said.

The housing market is a shaping up as a major headwind to economic growth in 2019 with consumers increasingly concerned that tumbling house prices are denting wealth.

House prices tumbled in 2018, and forecasters are expecting the retreat will extend into 2020, despite interest rates being kept at record lows by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Moves over recent years to tighten up the criteria governing mortgage lending, especially for investors, has had the effect of eroding house prices, with the biggest market of Sydney widely expected to see peak-to-trough losses of 15% to 20%.

An election, expected in May, also looks set to deliver a center-left Labor government, which is campaigning on making tax concessions for housing investors less generous. Some economists have warned the uncertainty to extend house prices declines.

The slump in housing has contributed to financial market pricing in interest rate cuts instead of increases. The RBA signaled late in 2018 it continues to expect the next move in rates to be up, but not for some time.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

