Australian Housing Finance Rises in February

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian housing finance rose in February, signaling that the slump in dwelling prices that has dragged on economic growth may be finding a floor.

The number of home-loan approvals, including refinancing, rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.0% in February from January, the Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a rise of 0.5% for the month.

The value of loans for investment housing, excluding refinancing, rose by 0.9% from January, the ABS said.

Finance approvals to build new houses rose by 2.5% in February. Approvals to buy newly built dwellings fell by 2.4%, while lending for the purchase of established homes rose by 0.7% in the month.

The housing market has been soft since mid-2017 after clamps on mortgage lending were tightened, especially to investors, while a high level government inquiry into the misdeeds of the finance sector made banks cautious around issuing new loans.

House prices have fallen sharply in the past year, led by Sydney and Melbourne.

The Reserve Bank of Australia recently acknowledged that falling house prices are sapping consumer spending, weighing on GDP growth.

The central bank adopted a neutral policy stance in February in response to the slowdown in the economy, with some economists interpreting comments last week as a further shift toward an outright easing stance at the central bank.

Financial markets have priced in interest rates cuts before the end of the year, with some economists predicting the first cut could come as early as May if first-quarter inflation data come in lower than expected.

