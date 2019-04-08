Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Housing Finance Rises in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian housing finance rose in February, signaling that the slump in dwelling prices that has dragged on economic growth may be finding a floor.

The number of home-loan approvals, including refinancing, rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.0% in February from January, the Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a rise of 0.5% for the month.

The value of loans for investment housing, excluding refinancing, rose by 0.9% from January, the ABS said.

Finance approvals to build new houses rose by 2.5% in February. Approvals to buy newly built dwellings fell by 2.4%, while lending for the purchase of established homes rose by 0.7% in the month.

The housing market has been soft since mid-2017 after clamps on mortgage lending were tightened, especially to investors, while a high level government inquiry into the misdeeds of the finance sector made banks cautious around issuing new loans.

House prices have fallen sharply in the past year, led by Sydney and Melbourne.

The Reserve Bank of Australia recently acknowledged that falling house prices are sapping consumer spending, weighing on GDP growth.

The central bank adopted a neutral policy stance in February in response to the slowdown in the economy, with some economists interpreting comments last week as a further shift toward an outright easing stance at the central bank.

Financial markets have priced in interest rates cuts before the end of the year, with some economists predicting the first cut could come as early as May if first-quarter inflation data come in lower than expected.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54pAsia shares weighed by cautious mood, oil settles
RE
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Inbound M&As poised for growth
PU
10:23pSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : As 5-day winning streak ends, stocks close lower
PU
10:15pOil slips from five-month highs as economic worries counter tight market
RE
09:58pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Introducing the latest carbon neutral certified building
PU
09:53pRANDY VULAKOVICH : Senators Offer No-Tax Alternative to Wolf's Restore PA Plan
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Lending to households rises 2.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pAustralian Housing Finance Rises in February
DJ
09:38pU.S. Moves to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3AT&T : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AT&T Inc. ..
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Exclusive - Standard Chartered expected to pay just over $1 billion ..
5NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Tracking international payments in real time now a re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About