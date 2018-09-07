Log in
Australian Housing Finance Rises in July

09/07/2018 | 03:47am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian home-loan approvals rose by 0.4% in July from the prior month, despite a further fall in lending to investors, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

Economists surveyed ahead of the announcement had expected a fall of 0.1% for the month.

The value of loans for investment housing fell by 1.3% from June, the ABS said.

The slowdown in housing finance comes as the banking regulator has tightened criteria for mortgage lending to cool investor lending in recent years. That's had a big effect with house prices in retreat for close to a year now, led by Sydney.

In recent weeks, major banks have responded to a rise in wholesale funding costs by raising mortgage interest rates. While mortgage lending costs are below levels of a year ago, economists expect tougher lending conditions to extend the period of house price weakness.

The Reserve Bank of Australian also continues to warn of higher interest rates, albeit not in the near term.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said this week that an increase is still some "way off." Financial markets are betting the RBA could be sidelined until 2020 as inflation and wages growth stay subdued.

The fall in house prices, which has so far been relatively gentle, has been welcomed by the RBA. The central bank had gotten concerned that ballooning household debt fanned by soaring house price growth, coupled with flat real wages, represented a risk to financial stability.

The prospect of a severe housing crunch appears remote at the moment with the economy recording strong growth on-year in the second quarter, and the unemployment rate approaching a 6-year low in July.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

