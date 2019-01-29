Australian Inflation Rises Solidly in 4Q

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian inflation rose solidly in the fourth quarter of last year, spurred by a big jump in tobacco prices that more than offset a drop in gasoline costs.

Still, core inflation remained benign, likely ruling out any near-term increase in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The consumer price index rose by 0.5% in the fourth quarter and was up 1.8% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise 0.4% in the quarter and 1.7% from a year earlier.

Core inflation rose by 0.4% in the quarter, below the 0.5% expected by economists. It was up 1.8% on year, still below the RBA's target band of 2-3%.

Tobacco prices rose by 9.4% in the quarter and domestic holiday costs rose by 6.2%. Fuel prices fell by 2.5%, reflecting the broad drop in crude-oil prices in the latter period of last year.

The benign reading on core inflation comes as pessimism around the economy has grown.

According to a monthly survey of firms by National Australia Bank published Tuesday, business conditions suffered their biggest fall since the financial crisis in December, prompting some economists to warn the economy may have reached a "watershed" moment.

Falling house prices, a slowdown in consumer spending, meek wages growth and an uncertain global economic outlook are just some of the factors threatening to cool GDP growth in 2019.

The rate setting board of the Reserve Bank of Australia meets next Tuesday amid speculation it will keep interest rates at a record low 1.5% for another month. It has held rates at that level since mid-2016.

But with things like a slowdown in China as the backdrop to the policy meeting, all eyes will be on the central bank's guidance for the year ahead.

The RBA will publish updated economic forecasts on Feb. 8, with economists anticipating the outlook for GDP growth will be shaved lower, while the trajectory for inflation will also be dragged down.

For some time, the RBA has been pointing to the probability that the next move in interest rates will be up.

Still, financial markets are now pricing in the strong probability that interest rates will need to be lowered before the end of the year.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com