Australian Investment Council : Economic recovery action plan critical for all Australians

SYDNEY: The cornerstone elements for a national recovery action plan announced by the government today, represent important first steps towards restoring long-term economic security for all Australians, according to the Australian Investment Council.

'Australia has a significant and unique opportunity to reshape the structure of our economy for the next decade. Through sound public health management of the COVID-19 crisis, we are fortunate to be part of an exclusive group of 'first-mover' nations to emerge from the pandemic and we must do everything possible to capitalise on our head-start,' said the Council's Chief Executive, Yasser El-Ansary.

'Mechanisms to re-skill our workforce, to alleviate the heavy cost of regulation and compliance, and to build on the role of technology and innovation to support our economy will each play an important role in creating a more dynamic Australian economy over the next decade.

'We know that the road to economic recovery from where we are now will be long, which is why we need to have a comprehensive action plan that combines short, medium and long-term strategies to regain the momentum that has been lost as a result of this downturn,' said Mr El-Ansary.

Over recent weeks the Australian Investment Council has surveyed its member firms across the private capital investment industry to pin-point the specific reform areas that should form part of the national economic recovery action plan. Amongst the highest priority issues identified is the opportunity to improve the efficiency of Australia's tax system, and the need to remove unnecessary and costly red tape for all businesses.

The survey also revealed that up to $7.5 billion in new investment activity over the past two months has been put on-hold as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that steps can be taken to resume that flow of investment through targeted policy changes. The Council will release the findings from the survey, along with key policy reform priorities, in the next few days.

'Let's roll out the red carpet for foreign investment into Australia once again, and do everything possible to attract the world's best and brightest talent into our economy to help us capitalise on our first-mover advantages. Now is not the time to be shy. Australia wants capital investment, and we need highly skilled talent - the timing is right to harness this window of opportunity.' Mr El-Ansary said.

