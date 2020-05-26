Log in
Australian Investment Council : Economic recovery action plan critical for all Australians

05/26/2020 | 05:58am EDT

SYDNEY: The cornerstone elements for a national recovery action plan announced by the government today, represent important first steps towards restoring long-term economic security for all Australians, according to the Australian Investment Council.

'Australia has a significant and unique opportunity to reshape the structure of our economy for the next decade. Through sound public health management of the COVID-19 crisis, we are fortunate to be part of an exclusive group of 'first-mover' nations to emerge from the pandemic and we must do everything possible to capitalise on our head-start,' said the Council's Chief Executive, Yasser El-Ansary.

'Mechanisms to re-skill our workforce, to alleviate the heavy cost of regulation and compliance, and to build on the role of technology and innovation to support our economy will each play an important role in creating a more dynamic Australian economy over the next decade.

'We know that the road to economic recovery from where we are now will be long, which is why we need to have a comprehensive action plan that combines short, medium and long-term strategies to regain the momentum that has been lost as a result of this downturn,' said Mr El-Ansary.

Over recent weeks the Australian Investment Council has surveyed its member firms across the private capital investment industry to pin-point the specific reform areas that should form part of the national economic recovery action plan. Amongst the highest priority issues identified is the opportunity to improve the efficiency of Australia's tax system, and the need to remove unnecessary and costly red tape for all businesses.

The survey also revealed that up to $7.5 billion in new investment activity over the past two months has been put on-hold as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that steps can be taken to resume that flow of investment through targeted policy changes. The Council will release the findings from the survey, along with key policy reform priorities, in the next few days.

'Let's roll out the red carpet for foreign investment into Australia once again, and do everything possible to attract the world's best and brightest talent into our economy to help us capitalise on our first-mover advantages. Now is not the time to be shy. Australia wants capital investment, and we need highly skilled talent - the timing is right to harness this window of opportunity.' Mr El-Ansary said.

- ends -

For an interview with Yasser El-Ansary please contact:

Robyn Tolhurst
Public Affairs Manager
robyn.tolhurst@aic.co
M: 0436 388 919

About the Australian Investment Council

The Australian Investment Council is the voice of private capital in Australia. Private capital investment has played a central role in the growth and expansion of thousands of businesses, which when combined represents a multi-billion-dollar contribution to the Australian economy. Our members are the standard-bearers of professional investment and include: private equity, venture capital and private credit funds, alongside institutional investors such as superannuation and sovereign wealth funds, as well as leading financial, legal and operational advisers.

www.aic.cowww.twitter.com/Ai_council

Disclaimer

Australian Investment Council Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:57:00 UTC
