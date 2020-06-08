Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Investment Council : Tax reform highest priority for private capital-backed businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 11:08pm EDT

Tax reform highest priority for private capital-backed businesses

SYDNEY: Australia's $33 billion private capital industry ranks tax reform as the number one priority to reignite Australia's economy in the months and years ahead, according to a new report released today by the Australian Investment Council.

The Council conducted a comprehensive member survey in May 2020 to acquire insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on private capital investments across the economy, and to identify the key policy priorities considered essential to Australia's economic recovery and the outlook for growth.

The outcomes of the member insights survey form the basis for the Council's policy statement - Roadmap to Recovery: Creating a Stronger and More Dynamic Economy. The report identifies seven key reform policy priorities spanning taxation, industrial relations, market deregulation, international competitiveness and innovation, technology and skills, and superannuation.

'Australia's taxation system has been the subject of numerous reviews over the past decade with many of the most significant recommendations set out in the reviews remaining relevant today,' said Yasser El-Ansary, Chief Executive of the Australian Investment Council.

'A more competitive taxation system that rebalances the mix between direct and indirect taxes, and which is less reliant on corporate and personal tax revenue is essential for our nation's future prosperity,' he said.

International competitiveness was also high on the list of priority reforms for the Council's members.

Mr El-Ansary also said: 'Australia has an opportunity to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as a more competitive nation in the global marketplace.

'One of the key drivers of our success will be to focus on industries where we already are, or could be, world leaders and going narrow and deep in developing them further. These industries should be underpinned by enabling technology to help propel the productivity gains and lift in competitiveness we need to see.'

'As part of the 'first-mover' group of nations emerging from the crisis, there is a unique opportunity to reshape Australia's economy for the future by implementing a visionary plan which serves as the foundation for the next phase of prosperity and growth for our nation.

'Private capital can play a central role as an important investment and efficiency driver for Australian industries and businesses and in lifting business productivity, competitiveness and growth as part of the national effort to re-start activity across our economy,' Mr El-Ansary said.

Link to the report: Roadmap to Recovery: Creating a Stronger and More Dynamic Economy

- ends -

For an interview with Yasser El-Ansary please contact:

Robyn Tolhurst
Public Affairs Manager
robyn.tolhurst@aic.co
M: 0436 388 919

About the Australian Investment Council

The Australian Investment Council is the voice of private capital in Australia. Private capital investment has played a central role in the growth and expansion of thousands of businesses, which when combined represents a multi-billion-dollar contribution to the Australian economy. Our members are the standard-bearers of professional investment and include: private equity, venture capital and private credit funds, alongside institutional investors such as superannuation and sovereign wealth funds, as well as leading financial, legal and operational advisers.

www.aic.cowww.twitter.com/Ai_council

Disclaimer

Australian Investment Council Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 03:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : What Now for Travel and Tourism in the Asia-Pacific?
PU
01:17aONCE BITTEN, NOT SHY : Investors again seek margin loans as stocks rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:48aPHILIPPINES : Social Assistance to Poor Households, Support for Small Enterprises Key to Broad-Based Recovery
PU
12:48aWORLD BANK : Opening Remarks at the Launch of the Philippines Economic Update Braving the New Normal
PU
12:35aDollar wallows ahead of Fed meeting, yen resilient
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore set for longest winning streak since March 2019
RE
12:17aJapanese listed firms tap $90 billion from banks to weather pandemic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Private equity scouts for China take-private deals amid tension, volatile markets
3CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform driv..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : REPLIMUNE : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group