Australian Investment Council : Three-step plan to re-opening the Australian economy will lift confidence

05/08/2020 | 12:34am EDT

SYDNEY: Today's announcement of a comprehensive three-step strategy to re-opening the economy is a welcome forward plan that will lift confidence in the economic outlook for all Australians and all businesses, says the Australian Investment Council.

'There's no question that the COVID-19 shut-downs across every corner of the economy have had a devastating impact on all businesses, and millions of Australian workers,' said the Council's Chief Executive, Yasser El-Ansary.

'But it is becoming clear now that the aggressive steps taken to shut-down key sectors of the economy have quickly delivered the desired public health outcomes that we all wanted.

'The fact that Australia is beginning to plan for recovery and putting in place this three-step plan is a significant positive for our entire community, and all businesses - there aren't many countries around the world fortunate to be in this position right now.

'It will be important over the period ahead that the economic recovery plan is carefully calibrated to the unique domestic and international challenges confronting each industry sector. That's why earlier this week, the Australian Investment Council called on the Government to convene a national economic and social policy summit in coming weeks.

'A national summit could play a vital role in supporting the development of a comprehensive economic recovery plan for Australia, which can be done in conjunction with the work of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission,' said Mr El-Ansary.

'We all have to continue to play our role in preparing for a strong economic rebound in the months and years ahead.'

In coming days, the Australian Investment Council will be releasing the private capital industry's economic recovery priorities to help inform the development of a long-term plan to restore and build on Australia's enviable track record of delivering growth and prosperity for all Australians.

- ends -

For an interview with Yasser El-Ansary please contact:

Christina Woodhill
christina@aic.co
M: 0409 198 830

About the Australian Investment Council

The Australian Investment Council is the voice of private capital in Australia. Private capital investment has played a central role in the growth and expansion of thousands of businesses, which when combined represents a multi-billion-dollar contribution to the Australian economy. Our members are the standard-bearers of professional investment and include: private equity, venture capital and private credit funds, alongside institutional investors such as superannuation and sovereign wealth funds, as well as leading financial, legal and operational advisers.

www.aic.co www.twitter.com/Ai_council

Disclaimer

Australian Investment Council Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 04:33:05 UTC
